While we're used to the Kardashian-Jenner clan constantly switching up their looks, Kris Jenner has long been considered ol' reliable when it comes to her signature pixie cut. Even when the matriarch tried on an icy platinum blonde color years ago (and almost instantly became a meme because of it), she still kept the same cropped cut we all know and love. Well, it seems the momager was finally ready to change things up during her last salon appointment, and — in true Kar-Jenner fashion — took to social media to debut her new 'do.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 1 DAY AGO