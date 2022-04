On the week of St. Patrick's Day, trying to get Irish dance lessons is next to impossible across West Michigan, especially if you haven't scheduled a session before now. Though it appears to be easy to do, there's a lot of work put into the craft. Emma Jandernoa, the director of Hubbardston Irish Dance Troupe, explained there's some significant history behind the dances.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 20 DAYS AGO