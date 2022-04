It's been more than a year since Elliot Page came out as a transgender man and he is now at his happiest. A day after appearing in a dashing suit for the 94th Academy Awards, the actor said he has never felt better. Page said just looking back at the pictures of himself in a suit is such a wonderful feeling of affirmation. Page spoke about himself and his appearance at the Oscars during an Instagram Live with @trans_week. “I feel the best I've ever felt like, like, I feel the way that I really never thought was possible," he said, reported Comic Sands. "I know the challenges I've gone through and I know how difficult it has been for me."

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO