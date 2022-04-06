ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baxter County, AR

Level 3 sex offender relocates to Baxter Co.

By Staff
KTLO
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Baxter County Sheriff’s Office is notifying the public a Level 3 registered sex offender has relocated from Faulkner to Baxter County. Sheriff John Montgomery says 44-year-old Kaleb Smith has moved to...

www.ktlo.com

Comments / 1

Related
Magnolia State Live

‘It’s the worst I’ve seen it in 17 years,’ Maintenance supervisor says inmates are destroying Mississippi jail

Inmates have been tearing down the light fixtures, breaking windows, jamming locks, clogging toilets and destroying television sets inside of the Adams County Jail, maintenance supervisor Johnny Williams told the Adams County Board of Supervisors on Monday. “It’s the worst I’ve seen it in 17 years,” Williams said, adding money...
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
The Independent

Rapist avoids prison sentence after his two victims plead for leniency

A man who pleaded guilty to raping two women may never spend a day in prison, thanks to a plea deal supported by the victims themselves.Derek James Nygaard, 20, a former student and football player at Montana Technological University, could have faced up to life in prison for the two sexual assaults. Instead, he will receive a deferred sentence and six years of probation, a judge ruled on Thursday.“You don’t have any criminal record of any kind, but what influences the court the most in relation to that is that the victims have indicated that they feel that you should...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Midway, AR
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
Baxter County, AR
Crime & Safety
County
Baxter County, AR
Kait 8

Woman accused of stabbing son to death

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Mountain Home woman is being held on a $500,000 bond after investigators said she stabbed her 16-year-old son to death. Police arrested Rebecca Lynn Henley, 44, on suspicion of first-degree murder. According to our content partner, KY3-TV in Springfield, investigators responded to a report...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Sex Offender#Baxter Co#Country Life Terrace
PennLive.com

Judge shoots down plea from girl abducted at birth to have sentence of kidnapper, who she still calls ‘mother,’ reduced

It looks like Gloria Williams won’t be getting out of jail anytime soon. Just days after it came to light that the young woman who Williams abducted nearly 24 years ago had written an impassioned letter to a Florida court asking that Williams’ sentence be cut in half, a Duval County Circuit Court judge reportedly shot down the plea Wednesday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KSN News

Double homicide victims were living in shed, court documents say

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — New court documents have been released regarding the deaths of 38-year-old Bonnie Galloway and 30-year-old Connor O’Callaghan on Super Bowl Sunday. Brandon Gage Prouse, 20, was arrested on Feb. 15 in relation to a shooting that killed two people on Super Bowl Sunday and charged five days later. According to an affidavit, on […]
WICHITA, KS
KATV

Twenty-two arrests made in early morning drug operation

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Twenty-two suspects were arrested in West Memphis early Wednesday morning in the third phase of an ongoing federal drug investigation. Operation "Money Don't Sleep" is an investigation initiated in 2015 by the DEA Little Rock District Office and the West Memphis Police Department aimed at lowering violent crime stemming from the distribution of illegal drugs.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
WSAZ

Escaped inmate found

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Boone County Sheriff’s Office have located an escaped inmate on Tuesday. According to the Boone County Sheriff, Kayla Hughes, 31, was wearing an orange jumpsuit at the time of her escape. Hughes was found in Price Hill area of Madison. Sheriff Chad Barker...
BOONE COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Baby P’s grandmother says her daughter ‘should be in prison for life’ after parole ruling

Baby P's grandmother has said she wants her daughter to stay in prison for the rest of her life for her part in the toddler's death, after the Parole Board decided that she was suitable for release.Mary O'Connor said Tracey Connelly, who was jailed in 2009 for the role she played in her son Peter’s 2007 death in Tottenham, north London, in a case that shocked the nation, should never be freed.The 72-year-old spoke a week after the Parole Board decided that Connelly should be freed from jail.Baby P suffered more than 50 injuries despite being on the at-risk register...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KATV

Suspect wanted in Pine Bluff homicide in custody

Herbert Pam III turned himself in Tuesday around 10 a.m. in connection with the murder of 27-year-old Miguel Hoyt. The Pine Bluff Police Department detective office have asked for assistance in locating Herbert Pam III. Police say Pam is wanted for the murder of 27-year-old Miguel Hoyt at 103 Park...
PINE BLUFF, AR
KOLR10 News

Suspect identified in SWAT involved incident

JOPLIN, Mo. — The suspect involved in a homicide in Joplin late last week has been identified. The Joplin Police Department said 44-year-old James A. Weiss Jr. (pictured above) of Joplin died of a single, self-inflected gunshot wound following an attempted arrest by the Joplin S.W.A.T. Team late Thursday night (3/31). An official autopsy on Weiss […]
JOPLIN, MO
KOLR10 News

Officer assault ends in arrest at Kum & Go

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– One man was arrested on Thursday after instigating a fight with officers responding at a Kum & Go. Springfield Police first responded at 1505 N. National after the gas station clerk contacted police about a man acting erratically. Once officers made contact with the man, authorities say he started a fight with those […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy