ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

3 American Idol Audition Secrets As Told By This Florida Contestant

By Jenna Kelley
Narcity USA
Narcity USA
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pwfmn_0f1JrKJS00

For 20 seasons, American Idol has reigned supreme in the singing competition space. From Simon Cowell to Lionel Richie, there have been many faces to walk through the audition doors, whether it be behind the judge's desk or onto the small stage.

A singer from South Florida, Cassie Ortiz, took her shot at a dream of a lifetime and auditioned for a spot in the Top 24. Although her audition didn't air, she made it to Hollywood, and she gave Narcity juicy secrets about the audition process.

There are three audition rounds before the televised performance.

Could you imagine if every single person were to go straight to the celebrity judges? To relieve the team, and for the sake of time, potential winning singers and those that are — let's face it — good for TV, must go through three different phases of tryouts before they are called back to what we all see on television: the so-called "first round" auditions.

"The judges are really nice in person, they are just regular people which I don't think people can see from watching because everyone thinks everything is just scripted," said Oritz.

The singer performed in front of Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan. She said "they were very personable and genuine."

They ask you questions about your life from birth to now.

It's fair game for the producers at American Idol. They want to know "anything and everything," said Oritz. This is how the producers piece together the backstory montage of the contestants before they walk through the double doors. If you're not up for being an open book, guess again.

They make you sign an NDA.

This secret might go without saying, as it is a nationally televised program, but it's still worth mentioning. Upon joining the show, you are to sign a Non-Disclosure Agreement so they ensure you keep everything a secret. How else could they build hype for the show if all the contestants were going around with their results?!

Otiz told Narcity she made "some lifelong friends while auditioning and that's something that made the journey a lot less stressful."

Even though she won't be moving on to the next round, she is still supporting from behind the screen and continues to sing at venues around the South Florida area.

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'American Idol': Luke Bryan Overwhelmed With Tears After Autistic Singer's Audition

The American Idol judges needed a box of tissues during Sunday night's episode when Sam Finelli performed. He performed a powerful rendition of Kacey Musgraves' "Rainbow," which had Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan in tears. Finelli, 28, is autistic and spoke about the power of music in his life before taking the stage.
MUSIC
MassLive.com

‘American Idol’: Judge Lionel Richie says he was nervous after Massachusetts native Scarlet forgets song during duo but sends singer to top 24 of competition

A Springfield-area native attempted to redeem herself during Monday night’s episode of “American Idol” after she forgot the song during the duo round of the competition. “During the duet round me and my partner both forgot the song because we had just learned it,” Scarlet said in an interview with the show.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Outsider.com

American Idol Contestant Delivers Cover of ‘The Dance’ That Would Make Garth Brooks Proud

On last night’s “American Idol” episode, one contestant paid tribute to Garth Brooks with a stunning rendition of his hit song, “The Dance.”. Twenty-four-year-old Daniel Marshall Griffith didn’t have a huge music career leading up to his “American Idol” audition. He confessed to judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan that he only started seriously singing “five or six” months ago. The Chesapeake, Virginia, native performed in about four or five gigs in that time, surprising the judges.
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
City
Hollywood, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lionel Richie
Person
Luke Bryan
Person
Simon Cowell
Person
Katy Perry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Idol#Television#Celebrity#Instagram They
TVLine

American Idol Recap: Former Finalist's Daughter Carries on Her Mom's Legacy — Watch Best Auditions and Weigh In

Click here to read the full article. You know that sweet spot during a vacation when you finally let go and forget what day it is? That’s pretty much where we are with American Idol right now, as we enter the seventh hour of Season 20 auditions. And since we’ve already lost all concept of time, let’s begin this week’s recap with 21-year-old Zaréh, a fashion stylist whose mother happens to be Nadia Turner, one of the Top 8 finalists from Idol‘s fourth season. More than 15 years after her mother’s Idol journey, Zaréh surprised Turner by bringing her to the...
TV SHOWS
tvinsider.com

‘American Idol’: Jordin Sparks, Lauren Alaina & More Vets to Feature During Hollywood Week

American Idol is welcoming back some familiar faces in its upcoming “Hollywood Week: Genre Challenge” episode. Several veterans are set to participate in the installment airing Monday, March 28 as part of the show’s ongoing 20-year celebration. Among the alums who are set to mentor contestants through the Hollywood Week leg of the competition are Jordin Sparks, David Cook, Lauren Alaina, Ruben Studdard, Chayce Beckham, Lee DeWyze, and Haley Reinhart.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Whiteville girl gets golden ticket to Hollywood after auditioning for American Idol

NASHVILLE, TN (WWAY) — As American Idol searches for the next singing sensation, one girl from the Cape Fear has already secured her ticket to Hollywood. Ryleigh Madison has been singing since she was three years old at her church. Now, the 16-year-old leads the soprano section of the South Columbus High School choir, records her own music, and has made it to Hollywood after auditioning for American Idol in Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
ABCNY

American Idol: Who made the top 24?

The search for the next American Idol is down to 24 after the contestants performed on stage with a band in front of a studio audience for the first time in the Showstopper round.
TV SHOWS
Popculture

'American Idol' Bringing Back Some of Its Biggest Alums for Star-Studded Performance

American Idol's 20th birthday is going to be a real party! The ABC singing competition announced its Great Idol Reunion celebration on May 2 ahead of the Showstoppers round, bringing back some fan-favorite alums to celebrate two decades of Idol, reports Deadline. Returning for the reunion to sing on the Idol stage are like Ruben Studdard, Jordin Sparks, Lauren Alaina, Scotty McCreery, David Cook, Kris Allen, Laine Hardy, Laci Kaye Booth, Maddie Poppe, Caleb Lee Hutchinson, Willie Spence and Grace Kinstler.
TV & VIDEOS
Narcity USA

Narcity USA

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to your digital downtown. Find everything you need to know about anywhere you want to go — because you live in the most interesting place in the world.✨

 https://www.narcity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy