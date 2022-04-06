3 American Idol Audition Secrets As Told By This Florida Contestant

For 20 seasons, American Idol has reigned supreme in the singing competition space. From Simon Cowell to Lionel Richie, there have been many faces to walk through the audition doors, whether it be behind the judge's desk or onto the small stage.

A singer from South Florida, Cassie Ortiz, took her shot at a dream of a lifetime and auditioned for a spot in the Top 24. Although her audition didn't air, she made it to Hollywood, and she gave Narcity juicy secrets about the audition process.

There are three audition rounds before the televised performance.

Could you imagine if every single person were to go straight to the celebrity judges? To relieve the team, and for the sake of time, potential winning singers and those that are — let's face it — good for TV, must go through three different phases of tryouts before they are called back to what we all see on television: the so-called "first round" auditions.

"The judges are really nice in person, they are just regular people which I don't think people can see from watching because everyone thinks everything is just scripted," said Oritz.

The singer performed in front of Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan. She said "they were very personable and genuine."

They ask you questions about your life from birth to now.

It's fair game for the producers at American Idol. They want to know "anything and everything," said Oritz. This is how the producers piece together the backstory montage of the contestants before they walk through the double doors. If you're not up for being an open book, guess again.

They make you sign an NDA.

This secret might go without saying, as it is a nationally televised program, but it's still worth mentioning. Upon joining the show, you are to sign a Non-Disclosure Agreement so they ensure you keep everything a secret. How else could they build hype for the show if all the contestants were going around with their results?!

Otiz told Narcity she made "some lifelong friends while auditioning and that's something that made the journey a lot less stressful."

Even though she won't be moving on to the next round, she is still supporting from behind the screen and continues to sing at venues around the South Florida area.