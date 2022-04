Columbia River island is a cleanup priority after toxic waste was disposed there for decades. Efforts to meaningfully clean up one of the most toxic sites in the Pacific Northwest located near Portland has hit a major milestone. U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael S. Regan announced Thursday, March 17, the designation of the Columbia River's Bradford Island as a Superfund site, adding the island to the nation's list of top-priority toxic cleanup sites. Bradford Island is one of 11 other sites across the country that the Biden administration announced it would add to the Superfund list. With the addition...

PORTLAND, OR ・ 21 DAYS AGO