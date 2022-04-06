The Fed needs to 'inflict more losses' on the stock market in order to rein in soaring inflation, former Fed president Bill Dudley says
- The Federal Reserve will need to "inflict more losses" on the stock market to rein in inflation, former Fed President Bill Dudley said on Wednesday.
- Dudley believes the Fed needs to tighten financial conditions, and the only way to do that is to hike interest rates by a substantial amount.
- "Investors should pay closer attention to what Powell has said: Financial conditions need to tighten," Dudley said.
