The Fed needs to 'inflict more losses' on the stock market in order to rein in soaring inflation, former Fed president Bill Dudley says

By Matthew Fox
 2 days ago
President of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, Bill Dudley speaks during the Bank of England Markets Forum 2018 event at Bloomberg in central London on May 24, 2018. VICTORIA JONES/AFP via Getty Images
  • The Federal Reserve will need to "inflict more losses" on the stock market to rein in inflation, former Fed President Bill Dudley said on Wednesday.
  • Dudley believes the Fed needs to tighten financial conditions, and the only way to do that is to hike interest rates by a substantial amount.
  • "Investors should pay closer attention to what Powell has said: Financial conditions need to tighten," Dudley said.

