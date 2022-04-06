ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Los Lobos Founding Member Francisco González Dies At 68

DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K5l06_0f1JpRJj00
  • Francisco González died at the age of 68
  • Reports indicate that he had suffered from cancer
  • González was a founding member of Los Lobos, which performed Mexican folk music and blended different musical genres in the ’70s

At the age of 68, Francisco González has died. Media outlets cite his son in reporting that González had cancer prior to his passing. Confirmation came from the Instagram page of Los Lobos, of which González had been a founding member.

The band’s tribute post remembered González as “a brilliant musician” who went on to master new instruments – with a particular enthusiasm for the harp – and direct a theater. Los Lobos, which formed in ’73, created a marriage of multiple music genres, from surf to R&B, from mariachi to rock and roll.

Los Lobos mourns Francisco González

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of our brother and founding member, Francisco González,” the band Los Lobos wrote on Instagram. “He, along with Cesar, started the group in 1973 for the purpose of ‘playing Mexican music for our mothers,’ as he always put it.”

The post continues, “Francisco was a brilliant musician, and after leaving the group in 1976 to follow a different musical path, he went on to master the Veracruz harp, then became the musical director of El Teatro Campesino theatre group—always shining across a lifetime of accomplishments.”

The life of Francisco González

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n4psl_0f1JpRJj00
Francisco González playing the harp he loved to master / Amazon

González, a graduate of Garfield High School along with other Los Lobos bandmates, grew up in a musical household where he was the youngest of seven children. His father was a trained, professional singer who had performed in zarzuelas, which are Spanish operas. It was González who pushed for Los Lobos to incorporate a folksy element into its Mexican compositions. He was with the band from its formation in 1973 but went his own way when the group started to primarily put out rock and roll.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZTXzz_0f1JpRJj00
Los Lobos was formed in 1973 / Amazon

González continued down the performing arts track by becoming the musical director of Teatro Campesino, headquartered in San Juan Bautista, California, and dedicated to providing a quality Latin musical scene in the United States. To further help others wishing to pursue the arts, González also founded Guadalupe Custom Strings, which provides high-quality custom strings for Latin folk istring nstruments.

Rest in peace, Francisco González.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DrRZ6_0f1JpRJj00
González worked as a musical director and provided important instrument parts to other artists / YouTube screenshot

Comments / 5

Related
TODAY.com

Bruno Mars lit a cigarette onstage while accepting his fourth Grammy

Silk Sonic, an R&B group consisting of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, achieved what "a clean sweep," as Paak put it, at the Grammy Awards on Sunday night. The group's first single, "Leave the Door Open," won four awards: Best R&B song, best R&B performance, song of the year, and record of the year.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Bobby Rydell: 5 Things To Know About The Singer Dead At 79

Bobby Rydell, who became a teen idol in the 1960s and starred in the film ‘Bye Bye Birdie,’ sadly died of pneumonia at the age of 79. Here are five things about him. Bobby Rydell, who became a pop idol in the 1960s, died at the age of 79 on Apr. 5. The singer’s death was caused by pneumonia, according to Variety, and he was just days away from his 80th birthday. The sad news was confirmed by Bobby’s longtime friend and radio legend, Jerry Blavat, Variety further reported.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Bradenton Herald

Watch New Orleans singer stun ‘American Idol’ judges with voice ‘from another lifetime’

A New Orleans soul singer is headed to Hollywood after blowing away the “American Idol” judges, even bringing one of them to their feet. Kevin Gullage, 22, stunned judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie with his soulful cover of Otis Redding’s “That’s How Strong My Love Is” during the latest round of auditions, which aired Sunday, March 20. He joins over 150 contestants set to compete in Hollywood Week, putting him one step closer to becoming the next American Idol.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Dave Grohl In Tears In 1st Photo Since Taylor Hawkins Death As He Arrives Back In LA

Dave Grohl sobbed as he landed back in Los Angeles along with his Foo Fighters bandmate, devastated over the death of Taylor Hawkins. Dave Grohl was filled with emotions he arrived back in California after the unexpected death of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. The 53-year-old could be seen sobbing at Los Angeles International Airport as he embraced who is believed to be his manager John Silva on Saturday, March 26. The two men were surrounded surrounded by Dave’s other bandmates including Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, Rami Jaffee and Samantha Sidley.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ETOnline.com

Dave Grohl's Daughter Violet Grohl Performs at Pre-GRAMMYs Event After Taylor Hawkins' Death

Dave Grohl's wife, Jordyn Blum, and daughters Violet, 15, and Harper, 12, stepped out on Friday in all black at the MusiCares Person of the Year event honoring Joni Mitchell. The three women posed together on the red carpet at the MGM Grand Marquee Ballroom in Las Vegas, Nevada, days before the 64th annual GRAMMY Awards, which are set to take place at the MGM Grand Arena in Vegas.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Folk Music#San Juan Bautista#Rock And Roll#Los Lobos Founding#Mexican#Instagram#El Teatro Campesino
musictimes.com

Taylor Hawkins Pain: Late Drummer ALMOST Left Foo Fighters Before Death Due to THIS

Taylor Hawkins almost spent his last years without Foo Fighters. Since 1997, Hawkins had been sharing his talent with Foo Fighters after officially replacing William Goldsmith who quit the band due to Dave Grohl's perfectionism. The late drummer himself experienced Grohl's attitude that it almost made him leave his post.
MUSIC
The Guardian

Taylor Hawkins obituary

Drummers have had to learn to live with satirical jokes about their musicianship or aspects of their personalities, but Taylor Hawkins proved that the drummer could be a star in his own right, and also that being a drummer could co-exist happily with being a singer, songwriter and bandleader. Hawkins,...
OBITUARIES
ETOnline.com

Silk Sonic Opens 2022 GRAMMYs with Epic Performance

Silk Sonic got the party started at the 64th Annual GRAMMYs with an incredible performance! The duo, Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars, got the star-studded audience moving and on their feet. The duo's hit track "777" brought the packed audience at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas to...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Surfing
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TMZ.com

Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins' Casket Arrives In Los Angeles

The remains of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins have arrived in L.A. on the bands private plane, and the emotions from the group are palpable. The plain-black casket was loaded onto the chartered 757 jet Tuesday at the El Dorado Airport in Bogota, Colombia ... he arrived at LAX later the same day.
MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

Bobby Rydell, Pop Singer and ‘Bye Bye Birdie’ Actor, Dies at 79

Bobby Rydell, the pop singer and onetime teen idol from Philadelphia who starred opposite Ann-Margret and Dick Van Dyke in Bye Bye Birdie, has died. He was 79. Rydell died Tuesday at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, WPVI-TV in Philadelphia reported. He was still touring and scheduled to perform at the Golden Nugget in Atlantic City in June.More from The Hollywood ReporterJohn Zaritsky, Oscar-Winning Documentary Filmmaker, Dies at 79Mantas Kvedaravicius, Lithuanian Documentary Filmmaker, Dies in Ukraine at 45June Brown, British Soap Icon Who Played Dot Cotton on 'EastEnders' for More Than 30 Years, Dies at 95 After hitting it big with such...
CELEBRITIES
Noisecreep

Hear Ronnie James Dio Sing ‘War Pigs’ Seven Years Before Joining Black Sabbath

You've probably heard a version of Ronnie James Dio singing "War Pigs" with Black Sabbath before, but what about the version from his early band Elf all the way back in 1972?. Yes, such a thing does exist and, for the sake of revisionist history, it offers a brilliant glimpse into just how fit Dio, who would go on to link up with Ritchie Blackmore in Rainbow before his first Sabbath stint, was to front the godfathers of heavy metal in the early '80s.
MUSIC
The Independent

Joni Mitchell fans moved after Bonnie Raitt helps singer as she introduces Brandi Carlile

Joni Mitchell fans were overjoyed when the legendary artist made an appearance at this year’s Grammy Awards. The 78-year-old had earlier been announced as a presenter at the live ceremony in Las Vegas, where she introduced singer Brandi Carlile for a live performance. The moment took place seven years after she suffered a brain aneurysm at her home in Los Angeles. Fans were moved as fellow artist Bonnie Raitt appeared onstage with the Canadian artist, and helped her read out a word from the telepromter. “Very important to remember that Joni Mitchell had a brain aneurysm in 2015, and...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Dave Grohl’s daughter sings at pre-Grammys event amid Foo Fighters’ canceled gig

Dave Grohl’s 15-year-old daughter, Violet Grohl, performed at a pre-Grammys event in Las Vegas over the weekend – days after the Foo Fighters canceled their Grammys gig amid Taylor Hawkins’ tragic death. Violet – who previously performed with the surviving members of Nirvana in 2020 – proved she’s still following in her dad’s footsteps by singing a cover of Joni Mitchell’s “Help Me” at the MusiCares Person of the Year gala. Earlier in the evening, Violet was joined by her mother, Jordyn Blum, and 12-year-old sister, Harper Grohl, on the red carpet. The trio posed for photos in all-black ensembles as Dave,...
MUSIC
NME

US country singer C.W. McCall dies aged 93

US country artist C.W. McCall has died at the age of 93. The singer-songwriter – whose real name was Bill Fries – passed away at his home in Ouray, Colorado last Friday (April 1), his son confirmed to the Washington Post. Fries had announced in February that he was in hospice care for cancer.
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

How ZZ Top Overcame the Dreaded ‘Red Light Fever’ on ‘Rio Grande Mud’

By early 1972, ZZ Top had already become a great live band. With their second album, Rio Grande Mud, they began to learn how to capture that energy in the studio. Less than two years after its February 1970 live debut, the group was well on its way to becoming seasoned road warriors. "We were gigging 350-odd days a year with some really wicked headliners," singer and guitarist Billy Gibbons recalled in his 2020 book Rock + Roll Gearhead. "By '72 our onstage skills were getting good and sharp."
MUSIC
DoYouRemember?

DoYouRemember?

New York City, NY
137K+
Followers
7K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

 https://doyouremember.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy