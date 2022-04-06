ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Nashville's Voces program helps students connect with their Spanish-speaking neighbors

 23 hours ago

A group of ​native Spanish speakers and educators has created a...

Eyewitness News

Program helps Hartford students find careers they’re passionate in

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - It’s a special week for high school students in Hartford. This week, students get to select a “Career Pathway.”. The different paths allow students to explore various fields. The program helps the next generation find careers they are passionate about. “I actually want to...
HARTFORD, CT
KEYC

New Ulm students speak out about school’s culture

“The point of the assembly was maybe to sort of quell these constant comments and stuff, but in reality, it really targeted the people who were particularly in defense of Alex [Bosacker],” New Ulm junior Teagan Hughes said. New Ulm Public Schools Superintendent Jeff Bertrang issued an apology Monday...
NEW ULM, MN
Eagle Newspapers

Music program connects with alumni

The West Genesee music program has a rich history and sense of community. This winter the Camillus Middle School band director, Erin McConnell, reached out to alumni asking for them to correspond with her current students. The hope was to give the students a non-music teacher perspective of what the band program is like as a student.
CAMILLUS, NY
WTAJ

PSU program helps transition students in foster care

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — For many youth in the foster care system, continuing their education at the collegiate level may seem out of reach. The Fostering Lions Program was founded in 2018 to provide support, critical university services, and help developing skills for post-graduation success to Penn State students who were previously in foster […]
EDUCATION
Bangor Daily News

Letter: Oral health program helps keep students in the classroom

Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com. Oral health is critical to overall health but too often we forget the mouth when we talk about health. I am a school nurse and have run vision and hearing screening clinics for children in school. No one argues that being able to see and hear adequately is helpful for learning. However, despite data showing us that dental disease is the most common chronic disease among children and a common reason that children miss school, we are not equipping our schools and school nurses to meet this basic need for the children we serve.
BANGOR, ME
Baltimore Times

Podcast gives platform for Black women to talk about their health, highlights Black women in healthcare for Women’s History Month

Newfound wellness, long-term health, and protecting kids’ health during the pandemic were the topics of conversation during the two podcast episodes hosted by the Women’s Missionary Society and the We Can Do This COVID-19 Public Education Campaign. The mission of the podcasts is simple: elevate the trusted voices of Black women in healthcare having real and raw conversations about health within the Black community and how its current state can be improved.
HEALTH
Fast Company

Report: College degree requirements are keeping qualified women of color out of tech

What is it going to take to get more women of color in tech? The answer is complex, but MacKenzie Scott aims to be part of the solution. Her philanthropy continues to focus on moving the needle toward equity for all. As such, she’s donated $3.9 billion to 465 nonprofits over the last nine months. One notable group on the list is NPower, a nonprofit that provides tech training to advance race and gender equity in the industry. Although the nonprofit was part of a recent Google.org initiative for its job-training efforts, Scott’s $15 million donation is the single largest gift from an individual or organization in NPower’s 20-year history.
COLLEGES
Register Citizen

Hamden program helps foster kids and biological families connect

HAMDEN — Vannessa Dorantes once heard a visiting family sing “Happy Birthday” to a child in the sterile office a Department of Children and Families building, she told a crowd gathered Friday at the Children’s Center of Hamden. Dorantes, the DCF commissioner, asked listeners to let...
HAMDEN, CT
The Gainesville Sun

Gainesville moves ahead with translation program to help non-English speaking locals

Gainesville is moving ahead with a language access program that would better connect locals with city resources on all levels. The program aims to help those who speak little to no English better communicate with public safety, local government, parks and utilities, among other services in an effort for Gainesville to grow its "welcoming city" motto. ...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WJBF

New program helps students and families in need on Fort Gordon

FORT GORDON, Ga (WJBF)- Gas prices soaring. Inflation, the highest in decades. Soldiers salaries: lower than you might think. For some of our enlisted men and women at Fort Gordon, some extra help making ends meet is now available. It’s called The Eagle’s Nest and it’s a pantry that was set up in an empty […]
FORT GORDON, GA
whiterivernow.com

UACCB Adult Education program helps student achieve goals

For Jenna Morton (pictured), 17, earning her GED through the University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville (UACCB) Adult Education program was the first step in achieving her goals. The second step was learning the skills she needed to secure employment through participating in the WAGE™ program. “My son...
BATESVILLE, AR
St. Louis American

UMSL Trailblazers Awards honor women focused on healing, empowerment

For more than two decades, the UMSL Trailblazers Award has honored, celebrated and uplifted the achievements of exceptional women who have paved the way for others on campus and beyond. The annual awards are part of the university’s Women’s History Month programming, and this year’s theme was “Womyn’s Lives: Paths to Healing, Hope, and Empowerment.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO

