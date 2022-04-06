ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandy Morden vanished in 1979, but who killed her still unknown

By Matt Rawlings
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The disappearance and death of a teenage girl in the late 1970s is back in the public’s view as the Clark County Sheriff’s Office renewed their efforts to solve this case. Sandra Renee Morden, who was 16 at the time she disappeared,...

