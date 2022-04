CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Twigs & Figs is a premium houseplant shop & creative space where customers can explore a wide array of houseplants and eclectic home décor while enjoying a vibrant & friendly atmosphere. Here to tell us more about Plant Swap and Makers Market event is Treena, from Twigs and Figs. The Plant Swap is an event where you swap plants with other customers. At the Plant Swap you'll be able to trade healthy, pest-free plants, cuttings and seeds with other plant parents. It's the perfect opportunity to exchange knowledge and geek out about your plant collection. DIY propagation jars will be available to give your new plant babies the perfect environment to grow.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 20 DAYS AGO