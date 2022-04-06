Nashville's Voces program helps students connect with their Spanish-speaking neighbors

Newfound wellness, long-term health, and protecting kids’ health during the pandemic were the topics of conversation during the two podcast episodes hosted by the Women’s Missionary Society and the We Can Do This COVID-19 Public Education Campaign. The mission of the podcasts is simple: elevate the trusted voices of Black women in healthcare having real and raw conversations about health within the Black community and how its current state can be improved.

HEALTH ・ 20 DAYS AGO