We've all seen these signs on the side of the interstate. Have you ever wondered why certain businesses are featured while other notable ones aren't?. Let's say that you are driving on I-69 in Evansville and you are close to the Lloyd Expressway exit, you will notice several blue signs on the side of the road that feature lodging, food, and gas options in that area. They're officially called "interstate logo signs" or "specific service signs." You might have wondered why some businesses on that exit and other, more recognizable ones are not. Do they pick what is featured on them at random? How does this work?

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 6 DAYS AGO