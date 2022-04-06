Toledo introduces new director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

Toledo’s new director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion is still new to the city, but he’s ready to bring his ideas to the community and take a smart approach to tackling the diversity issues that Toledo and other cities across the country face every day.

Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz Wednesday introduced Lacy DeBerry III as the new department director. Mr. DeBerry comes to Toledo after working as a human resources consultant for the city of Greensboro, N.C., since 2007.

He brings 25 years of experience and is a graduate of Winston-Salem State University and the University of North Carolina School of Government. Monday was his first day with the city.

“It's important to bring in new faces and new voices, with new ideas, who are able to look at old problems with a new set of eyes,” the mayor said.

The department works internally and with the public to investigate harassment or discrimination claims, certify minority and women-owned businesses, and ensure that the city’s contracts meet living and prevailing wage standards, according to the city’s website.

As he begins to get to know Toledo, Mr. DeBerry stressed the importance of taking a research-based approach to help understand where the city stands on diversity and inclusion issues.

“For me, it’s learning the lay of the land, the community, and the culture. Most of the things that are happening nationally, you’ve got those things in place,” Mr. DeBerry said. “It’s just, how do you tailor it to this specific community, because what worked in Greensboro may not work here, and what works in Toledo may not work in Cleveland.”

Once he has a good feel for the city, he wants to share his own ideas and meet with community leaders and ask them who’s being included and excluded. He added that it's easy to say that a city or an organization is being inclusive, but he wants to ensure that the right questions are being asked and the right decisions are being made to involve individuals that those decisions will impact.

He also mentioned the importance of looking at the issue of diversity and inclusion through more than one lens.

“I think people are primarily accustomed to it being just race or just gender, but it can be much more than that,” he said. “It can be age, it can be any one of the protected classes…it’s easy to get overwhelmed in this world because there’s a lot to do anywhere you go, so, by setting some reasonable goals, benchmarks, and reaching those goals, and taking care of yourself, I can see the progress.”