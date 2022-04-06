ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens Messenger

Commissioners, EMA tall disaster recovery

By By Bret Bevens Messenger Staff Journalist
Athens Messenger
Athens Messenger
 1 day ago

The Local Emergency Planning Committee, the State Emergency Response Commission, in coordination with the Athens County Emergency Management Agency, will host a Table-Top Exercise April 23, in Jacksonville.

“It’s actually getting a lot more support than I first thought,” Athens County EMA director Don Gossel said. “ I reached out to Kanawha River Railroad. They are bringing up a couple of safety representatives.”

Kanawha River Railroad hauls commodities including coal, metal, aggregate, cement and chemicals and its representatives will discuss hazardous materials being transported and what the risks are should an accident happen or hazardous materials are leaked or spilled. Kanawha RR will also will cover their part of recovery efforts.

The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio will be also be on hand to discuss their part of recovery assistance.

Gossel described a scenario that if all of the sudden there were 200 or 300 people pushed out of their homes, “they’re probably not driving, might not have their wallets; Where do we transport them? How do we house them?, How is it funded?’ These are questions that need be addressed.

Gossel asked the commissioners what would be the process of communication and if a disaster would occur where people were displaced for multiple days.

“Depends on which community it is,” commissioner Chris Chmiel said. “I would say that, most logically, we would do something immediately to work through that. But one thing you want to think about, is we should develop agreements with communities, so we have an existing agreement in advance of what will happen, if there is a disaster.”

Chmiel added, “We may want to involve the prosecutor and auditor and have some discussion on how money would flow back and forth and what we’re going to do.”

In other news, FEMA approved $16,481.92 for public assistance projects. The commissioners applied for $57,188.92, in June 2020. As of March 31, FEMA approved and processed $43,425.92. The Athens County EMA will receive one lump sum and will exact the payouts to agencies once details of the payment has been received.

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Disaster Recovery Centers to close, FEMA still around

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – The deadline to apply for FEMA assistance has passed, and the three remaining Disaster Recovery Centers plan to wrap up operations by March 19. However, FEMA will still be around to help. In the Tri-State, the last Disaster Recovery Center’s schedule is listed below: Hopkins County: Dawson Springs Community Center, 108 W. Keigan […]
KENTUCKY STATE
The Brunswick News

New EMA director ready for challenge

Andrew Leanza understands he faces a lot of work in the coming months. The new director of Glynn County Emergency Management and Homeland Security spent his first three weeks on the job meeting public officials, first responders, companies and stakeholders he will have to deal with before, during and after an emergency — all while preparing for the upcoming hurricane season.
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
KTBS

Federal funds to help train Louisiana disaster recovery, mitigation workforce

The Louisiana Watershed Initiative has launched a new workforce development program focused on disaster recovery and mitigation professions, with the first phase focused on heavy equipment operators. Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the Louisiana Watershed Initiative is coordinating with the Louisiana Community and Technical College System and Louisiana Economic Development...
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fema#Ema#Disaster Recovery#Emergency Management#Kanawha Rr
WLOX

Pearl River County EMA discusses what to expect

Learning the business of medical marijuana and possibly owning a dispensary was why some area residents turned out to a unique seminar in Gulfport Tuesday. Training starts April 11th. The state requires all workers to train at least four hours. Traveling Vietnam War memorial arrives to Coastal Mississippi. Updated: 5...
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS
WBKO

Ohio County Disaster Long Term Recovery Team to host meeting on Monday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Ohio County is one of many areas of Kentucky that was affected by the December 10th tornado. Clean-up began almost immediately after impact, but the focus now is long-term recovery. Matthew Sickling, Executive Director for the Ohio County Disaster Long Term Recovery Team says, “We’re...
OHIO COUNTY, KY
Athens Messenger

Commissioners hear about JFS programs

ATHENS — The Athens County Commissioners received an update about Job & Family Services community programs and the creation of a new nonprofit to make JFS programs self-sustaining. “We are taking applications for this year’s Back-to-School Bash,” Jean Demosky, executive director of Athens County JFS, said. “It will be...
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
wdhn.com

EMA: Water release, flood risk for parts of Houston County

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Houston County’s EMA has given an update on the flood risk in parts of the county. Parts of Gordon and Columbia are at an increased risk. The Corp of Engineers has run into an issue in the northern region with water levels at the dams, Houston County EMA Director Chris Judah confirmed. They are immediately releasing a massive amount of water.
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
Athens Messenger

City Council talks Broadband Internet

Athens Mayor Steve Patterson addressed Athens City Council Monday night concerning the lack of access to high-speed broadband internet in the city and Athens County. Mayor Patterson shared with the council a broadband profile of Athens County, which he acquired at a Buckeye Hills Regional Council meeting. “There are a...
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
Athens Messenger

MCCI meeting

The Meigs County Cancer Initiative (MCCI) will hold its next meeting on Monday, April 4, 2022 at 12 p.m. in the conference room at the Meigs County Health Department. New members are welcome!
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
Athens Messenger

Parties to excavation lawsuit dispute what contract required

LOGAN — The parties in a lawsuit over a state earth-moving project continue to disagree sharply over what the terms of a job contract required of the Logan company, which is being sued in Hocking County Common Pleas Court for allegedly failing to fulfill the terms of the contract. The local company has countersued, claiming that the plaintiff firm has committed fraud and breach of contract.
LOGAN, OH
Athens Messenger

Ohio EPA releases new water quality report

Ohio EPA has released its latest statewide water quality report. The document describes the general condition of Ohio’s waters and includes a list of impaired waters that are not meeting their federal or state water quality goals, as well as waters that have improved to meet their goals. Among...
OHIO STATE
Athens Messenger

Athens County eligible for CDBG money

The Athens County Commissioners held a public hearing Tuesday at their regularly scheduled meeting with Hocking-Athens-Perrry County Community Action community development coordinator Nathan Simons. The hearing was to inform the public that Athens County intended to apply to the Ohio Development Services Agency for funding under the Community Development Block...
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
Athens Messenger

3 Things to Know - Tuesday

DeWine announces increase in funds to reduce crime. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Monday that he is increasing the amount of grant funding available to help local law enforcement reduce incidents of violence in their communities. The Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program, which was initially launched last year with...
OHIO STATE
Athens Messenger

Athens Messenger

Athens County, OH
469
Followers
894
Post
33K+
Views
ABOUT

The Athens Messenger is a multimedia news organization that serves Athens County, Ohio, and parts of the surrounding seven counties. Established in 1848, The Athens Messenger publishes online at athensmessenger.com and in print 3 days a week.

 https://adamspg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy