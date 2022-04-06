Commissioners, EMA tall disaster recovery

The Local Emergency Planning Committee, the State Emergency Response Commission, in coordination with the Athens County Emergency Management Agency, will host a Table-Top Exercise April 23, in Jacksonville.

“It’s actually getting a lot more support than I first thought,” Athens County EMA director Don Gossel said. “ I reached out to Kanawha River Railroad. They are bringing up a couple of safety representatives.”

Kanawha River Railroad hauls commodities including coal, metal, aggregate, cement and chemicals and its representatives will discuss hazardous materials being transported and what the risks are should an accident happen or hazardous materials are leaked or spilled. Kanawha RR will also will cover their part of recovery efforts.

The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio will be also be on hand to discuss their part of recovery assistance.

Gossel described a scenario that if all of the sudden there were 200 or 300 people pushed out of their homes, “they’re probably not driving, might not have their wallets; Where do we transport them? How do we house them?, How is it funded?’ These are questions that need be addressed.

Gossel asked the commissioners what would be the process of communication and if a disaster would occur where people were displaced for multiple days.

“Depends on which community it is,” commissioner Chris Chmiel said. “I would say that, most logically, we would do something immediately to work through that. But one thing you want to think about, is we should develop agreements with communities, so we have an existing agreement in advance of what will happen, if there is a disaster.”

Chmiel added, “We may want to involve the prosecutor and auditor and have some discussion on how money would flow back and forth and what we’re going to do.”

In other news, FEMA approved $16,481.92 for public assistance projects. The commissioners applied for $57,188.92, in June 2020. As of March 31, FEMA approved and processed $43,425.92. The Athens County EMA will receive one lump sum and will exact the payouts to agencies once details of the payment has been received.