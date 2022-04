The historic Axiom 1 mission crew docked to the International Space Station's (ISS) Harmony module space-facing port on Saturday morning following delays. Soft capture was confirmed at 8:29 a.m. ET and docking was reported as "complete" at 8:41 a.m. ET. The success came after a minutes-long hold for the spaceflight...

