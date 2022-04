Taylor Hawkins was honored during the 64th annual Grammy Awards, with host Trevor Noah acknowledging the recently departed Foo Fighter. The comedian noted that the band was originally scheduled to perform during the awards show, “but they, of course, are not here due to the tragic passing of their legendary drummer, Taylor Hawkins. Our thoughts go out to Taylor’s family, his friends, the Foo Fighter family and all their fans around the globe.”

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO