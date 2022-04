Bill Harris, one of Colorado football’s greats and a beloved member of the CU community, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 79. He lettered three times as a football player at Colorado from 1961-63 and earned the nickname “Buffalo Bill” in the process. Harris, a running back, rushed for 1,486 yards during his career as a Buffalo, a total that is 30th all-time in program history. He is also one of just 56 players to rush for over 1,000 career yards at Colorado. Following his college days, he was drafted by the New York Giants, and then spent three...

BUFFALO, NY ・ 14 MINUTES AGO