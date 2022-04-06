ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Eagles Announce Deacon Frey’s Departure

By Bryan Rolli
Classic Rock 96.1
Classic Rock 96.1
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Eagles have announced that Deacon Frey, son of late cofounder Glenn Frey, will step down from performing with the group after touring with them since 2017. "Deacon Frey has devoted the past four and a half years to carrying on his father's legacy and, after some weeks of reflection, he now...

classicrock961.com

Comments / 0

Related
Classic Rock 96.1

Eagles Pay Tribute to Late Glenn Frey at Detroit Performance

Glenn Frey was very much on the Eagles' minds when their Hotel California Tour stopped in his hometown of Detroit on Thursday night (March 24). Group members paid several tributes to their late co-founder — who passed away in January 2016 from multiple medical causes — throughout the three-hour show at Little Caesars Arena. Don Henley, who started the band with Frey in 1971 after the two played in Linda Ronstadt's band, told the crowd before "Take It to the Limit" that, "It's always a little bittersweet to come play here, but we are forever connected with you. We miss our founder, but his legacy is going to live on in every song we play for you."
DETROIT, MI
Ultimate Classic Rock

Eagles Lineup Changes: A Complete Guide

Eagles revolved around the axis of a partnership with Don Henley for most of Glenn Frey's life. This complete guide to Eagles lineup changes makes clear, however, that the band didn't start that way – and it won't end that way either. Their self-titled 10-song debut featured eight songs...
MUSIC
Loudwire

ERRA Guitarist Sean Price Announces Departure From Band

ERRA guitarist Sean Price has announced his departure from the band after 10 years. Both parties wrote statements regarding the split on their social media platforms. "It is time I break the news that I will no longer be playing with ERRA. I dedicated 10 years of my life to the band, so this is incredibly bittersweet," Price wrote in an Instagram caption. "Sweet because in the years leading up to now, my life has evolved in ways I could have never imagined, and I am happier than I ever have been. Bitter because it is sad to say goodbye."
MUSIC
Classic Rock 96.1

Doobie Brothers Add 11 New Dates to 50th-Anniversary Tour

The Doobie Brothers have added 11 more dates to their upcoming 50th-anniversary tour. New concerts will now take place in cities including Chicago, Sacramento, Phoenix, Dallas and Nashville. A complete list of dates is available on the band's website. All tickets will be available for purchase starting April 8. The...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Glenn Frey
Person
Don Henley
Classic Rock 96.1

Graham Nash Looks Back at 1972 Album He Made With David Crosby

Graham Nash recalls that the pairing of himself and David Crosby back in the early '70s, outside Crosby, Stills & Nash and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, was inevitable. "Me and Crosby realized really early on in these relationships that he and I had a special relationship the same way Stephen [Stills] and Neil [Young] had a special relationship," Nash, who first met Crosby in 1966 while Nash was touring the U.S. with the Hollies and Crosby was still in the Byrds, explains to UCR. "Theirs was built on a love of guitar playing and interplay. David and I knew we had a [vocal] blend. We had something interesting to present to people. We would go out with a couple of acoustic guitars and play for two and a half hours, and it was great.
MUSIC
Classic Rock 96.1

Win a Trip to See the Doobie Brothers in Las Vegas

The Doobie Brothers are heading to Las Vegas and one lucky UCR reader will win tickets to see them, along with airfare and accommodation. Four-time Grammy Award winners and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees the Doobie Brothers will headline an eight-show exclusive Las Vegas limited engagement at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. As part of their 50th Anniversary Tour, Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons and John McFee, will perform iconic hits starting Friday, May 13, 2022, and will close out the run on May 28, 2022.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Classic Rock 96.1

Funk Brothers Guitarist Joe Messina Dead at 93

Joe Messina, one of the original guitarists for Motown Records' in-house backing band the Funk Brothers, died on Monday at the age of 93. Born on Dec. 13, 1928, in Detroit, Messina began playing guitar as a child and dropped out of high school to pursue a career as a jazz musician. He gigged in local clubs and led a band, the Joe Messina Orchestra, before joining the house band for the daily children's television show The Soupy Sales Show, where he played alongside jazz legends such as Charlie Parker, Miles Davis and John Coltrane.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eagles Family
Classic Rock 96.1

Bon Jovi Launch 2022 North American Tour: Setlist, Videos

Bon Jovi kicked of their 2022 spring North American tour with a performance last night at the Chi Health Center in Omaha, Neb. The band began their set with “Limitless,” the opening track from their 2020 album 2020. From there, they moved on to “The Radio Saved My Life Tonight,” playing the tune for the first time in concert since Sept. 2015.
OMAHA, NE
Classic Rock 96.1

Classic Rock 96.1

Tyler, TX
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Classic Rock 96.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for East Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://classicrock961.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy