Maidens open with win at Stevi

In Victoria’s office at Newman-Locke, Ashland gets off the phone with the pilot. He’s been informed that the bad weather means they can’t take off. This surprises him since there were no weather warnings. She guesses that her dad quashed their plans to fly. Locke believes it. He says they are staying in Genoa City not because of Victor’s games, but because they have found out who set him up and they will prove it.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 11 HOURS AGO