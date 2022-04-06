ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After 7 years Garth Brooks makes his North Texas concert return

By Deborah Gaines
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) - Country music singer Garth Brooks, the number one selling solo artist in US history, is coming back to the Metroplex.

The Grammy award-winning artist has scheduled his first-ever concert at AT&T Stadium in Arlington for this summer. The Garth Brooks 2022 Stadium Tour will make a stop at the home of the Dallas Cowboys on July 30th.

It's been seven years since Brooks performed on a stage in North Texas. It was in 2015 when he opened with "Man Against Machine," at the American Airlines Center. Before that appearance it had been 17 years since the singer had played in Big D.

The July 30 concert at AT&T Stadium -- that the Brook's team says will happen rain or shine -- starts at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets for the Arlington show go on sale Friday, April 15, at 10 a.m. CT. Fans can purchase tickets on the Ticketmaster website , by calling the special Garth Brooks/TIcketmaster Line at 877-654-2784, or via the Ticketmaster mobile app. There is an eight ticket limit. Tickets for the in-the-round show cost $98.95.

AT&T Stadium, which has the world's largest HDTV video board cluster, can seat 80,000 and has expandability for up to 100,000 people.

