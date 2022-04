NEW ORLEANS — David McCormack stands on the court late Monday night, national championship hat on his head and a piece of the net in his hand, and he’s pointing back to his mood at halftime. Kansas men’s basketball was down 15 points then, with 20 minutes of game play to salvage its goal of winning a national title. There at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, North Carolina had put itself in position to throttle Kansas and...

