This is a story out of Hollywood, as a matter of fact, it's 20 times better than any movie you have ever seen. Her name is Erica Quale, Bismarck and Wachter Middle School is lucky to have her. I had a conversation with her for about 15 minutes this afternoon, and I could feel her true love for what she does. She has been a teacher for about 14 years, back in 2019 she and Kristi Meyers were part of an amazing statistic, I'm still blown away after reading about it. They both worked so hard with their 8th-grade students to aid them in preparation for the state civics exam.

BISMARCK, ND ・ 13 DAYS AGO