We find ourselves in that fun time of the calendar when we try to project what will happen this season based on preseason projections, and, of course, spring football rumors. As usual, there are plenty of positives coming out of Austin regarding how much Texas will improve. While this seems to be a yearly event, it likely has some truth behind it. For starters, it is hard to get worse than how Texas played in 2021. When you consider the major talent haul the Longhorns brought in this offseason, there is no excuse for them to play as poorly as last season.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO