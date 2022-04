WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. the Rev. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., lauded the U.S. House of Representatives for passing his Affordable Insulin Now Act, which would cap the out-of-pocket costs for insulin and insulin products at $35 a month. Warnock had previously called on the House to take up and pass his legislation, and has urged the Senate to follow the House’s suit by bringing the bill to the floor that would lower insulin costs for many of the more than 37 million Americans — including more than 1 million Georgians — living with diabetes.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO