Spaulding Ridge Achieves Top Anaplan Partner Status, Global Strategic Partner; Receives Anaplan's 2022 AMER Partner of the Year Award
Recognized for solving complex digital transformations for enterprise organizations across the globe. CHICAGO, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spaulding Ridge, global cloud advisory and implementation firm, has been named an Anaplan Global Strategic Partner, the highest available Anaplan Partner status. The award-winning firm has also been named the recipient of Anaplan's...www.ontownmedia.com
