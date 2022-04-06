ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gamblers, Mikesch to part ways after season

By Eric Boynton
WBAY Green Bay
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Gamblers and head coach/general manager Pat Mikesch have decided to part ways when his contract expires at the end of the season, the tam announced on Wednesday. Mikesch has been with the club for the past 11 seasons. Starting as an associate...

