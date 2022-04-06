ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Stefon Diggs becomes latest WR to leapfrog Davante Adams in guaranteed money

By Levi Damien
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pzbsW_0f1J7SIp00

Hey, remember the freak out over the contract the Raiders gave Davante Adams? That was fun, right. Everyone doing what they always do and latching onto the early max numbers his agent put out on a five-year deal, before the numbers that actually mattered came out. Good times.

What we discovered soon after the fake numbers that will never actually be reached were released, is that his supposed five-year, $140 million deal was actually more like a three-year, $65 million deal.

That’s the guaranteed money on the contract. After those three years, his base salary jumps to $35 million, which is never going to happen.

Guaranteed money is always the number to focus on. And, to be fair, at the time the Raiders acquired Adams in trade with the Packers and the All-Pro WR signed the deal, it was the most guaranteed money belonging to a wide receiver in the NFL. But that changed quickly.

Less than a week later, the Chiefs traded Tyreek Hill to Miami, where Hill got himself a new blockbuster deal that came with $72.2 million in guarantees. And just like that, Adams was no longer the leading receiver in the guaranteed money clubhouse.

Today, Adams fell even farther down the list with the Bills handing Stefon Diggs a reported four-year, $104 million extension which includes $70 million in guaranteed money. Here’s what the guaranteed money list looks like now. Just three weeks after Adams signed his deal.

Being the highest-paid at any position never lasts long. But if you are an NFL team, it behooves you to be among the first in a given offseason to put the contract together because, as you can see, it usually leads to saving some coin. For instance, the Raiders are getting Adams for $21.8 million per season. While the two receivers to get deals since then will be making closer to $24 million per season.

Granted Adams is a couple of years older than Diggs and Hill, but do you really think that would’ve stopped Adams’s agent from ensuring his client leapfrogged the other two to become the highest-paid at his position at the time of his signing? I can say with some confidence, it would not.

Comments / 9

Related
The Spun

Saints Released Veteran Quarterback On Tuesday Morning

The New Orleans Saints‘ quarterback room became pretty crowded this offseason. With no need for three veteran quarterbacks on the roster, the organization released one on Tuesday morning. The Saints have released veteran quarterback Blake Bortles. Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, he asked to be released after the team signed...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Bobby Wagner’s strong message to Seahawks after signing with rival Rams

The Los Angeles Rams managed to land superstar linebacker Bobby Wagner in free agency this offseason, a surprise addition for the reigning Super Bowl champs. Wagner will stay in the NFC West on his new deal with the Rams, and when asked about his decision to remain in the division, the veteran didn’t hide the fact that facing off with his old team twice a year played an impact on his decision. Wagner revealed that while it wasn’t the main factor in his decision to join the Rams, playing the Seahawks twice a year was the “cherry on top,” via Andrew Siciliano.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leapfrog#Raiders#American Football#Packers#Chiefs#Tyreek Hill#Bills
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL player arrested in Miami for armed robbery

Mark Walton has been in the news more for breaking the law than doing something good on the football field. According to reports, Walton was arrested in an armed robbery back in February. According to TMZ Sports, cops say Walton and another person pulled a gun on someone on Feb....
NFL
ClutchPoints

Randy Moss Wife Lydia Moss

Randy Moss is a renowned NFL wide receiver who most famously played for the Minnesota Vikings. Here, though, we’er focusing on Randy Moss’ wife Lydia Moss. A little backstory on the WR is likely needed, however. Randy Moss was one of the best wide receivers to ever play...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Sean Payton Speculation Is Swirling: NFL World Reacts

With Monday’s move, the Philadelphia Eagles now have double first-round picks in the 2023 NFL Draft. Howie Roseman and the Eagles appear to be playing chess, as next year’s draft is expected to be much deeper at QB; giving the franchise insurance of Jalen Hurts is not the answer.
NFL
The Spun

The Saints Have Signed Former Cowboys 1st-Round Pick

While their trade with the Philadelphia Eagles was the big news of the day for the New Orleans Saints, they also signed a former first-round pick. The Saints have added defensive Taco Charlton, who was taken in the first-round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys. Charlton spent last season in Pittsburgh as part of the Steelers’ stout defense.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes will be pleased with Chiefs latest free agency signing

The AFC West has loaded up this offseason. The Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders all seem to have closed the gap between them and the Kansas City Chiefs. The division might have the best set of quarterbacks the NFL has ever seen within a single division. But a great quarterback is only as good as his defense, and particularly run defense. On Tuesday, the Chiefs looked to shore that up a bit.
NFL
The Spun

Emmitt Smith Names Biggest Problem With The Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys enter every season with lofty expectations only to often fall short. Emmitt Smith thinks he knows why it keeps happening. In a Q&A with Sportscasting.com, Smith said Dallas’ biggest issues aren’t related to talent. There’s plenty of it on the roster. Rather, the team...
NFL
earnthenecklace.com

Drew Lock Is Engaged! Meet Natalie Newman, the Seattle Seahawks QB’s Fiancée

Drew Lock was traded from the Denver Broncos to the Seattle Seahawks in March 2022. That also brings a new WAG to Seattle. Natalie Newman is Drew Lock’s girlfriend-turned-fiancée. They’ve given glimpses of their relationship on social media, but fans can’t get enough. Seahawks Nation especially wants to know more about the new quarterback and his gorgeous wife-to-be. So we’ve compiled everything there is to know about Drew Lock’s fiancée in this Natalie Newman wiki.
SEATTLE, WA
Popculture

NFL Hall of Famer Officially Announces Return to Football

An NFL Hall of Famer who last played in the league in 2010 is making a comeback. This week, Terrell Owens announced to ESPN he is coming out of retirement to join the Fan Controlled Football league and is expected to play for the Zappers led by former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel. The 2022 FCF season will start on April 16.
NFL
Popculture

Pro Bowl Running Back Retires From NFL After 16 Seasons

One legendary NFL running back is ready to call it a career. Frank Gore recently announced that he plans to sign a one-day contract with the San Franciso 49ers and retire as a member of the team, per CBS Sports. Gore, 38, played for five different NFL teams but spent the majority of his career with the 49ers.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

93K+
Followers
141K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy