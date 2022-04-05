Students create news program

A Black high school teacher in Virginia is suing a tenth-grade student for racism after the minor was caught leaving a banana in the doorway of his classroom for months.Joel Mungo, a history teacher at Menchville High School for 21 years, said he had never seen such an act in his teaching career.He first noticed a banana outside his classroom door in October 2021, then he found a banana placed on the same spot at least once a month. "Someone left a banana at my door. The banana was perfectly placed in the doorway,” Mr Mungo told WAVY 10....
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A beloved and cherished member of the News 10 family is facing severe health issues, and your support is needed to aid in his recovery. Chris Essex is the Digital Content Director and Digital Executive Producer for WTHI-TV. Essex has been a vital part of the digital department for more than a decade. Always experimenting with new ways to reach and engage the Wabash Valley, Chris is best known for his work on WTHITV.com and the News 10 social media pages. He joined WTHI-TV in 2004 and has worked in production and as a photojournalist, winning several awards.
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– A mural was unveiled in Downtown Bluefield thanks to a local art club. Students in the Bluefield High School art club completed a mural that showcases the City of Bluefield. City Manager Cecil Marson and other city officials in Bluefield attended its unveiling Monday, March 21, 2022. Teacher, Victoria Lilly said the […]
On Saturday, Toriona Latice,18, from Stuttgart, Arkansas, sprinkled Black girl joy on her Twitter timeline when she revealed she applied to 54 schools and was accepted into all of them with five full-ride scholarships and received over $1,379,000 in scholarship funds. BlavityU had the chance to speak with Latice about...
TEXAS, USA — When the federal government handed Gov. Greg Abbott $307 million in the spring of 2020 to help Texas’ education systems survive the COVID-19 pandemic, he set aside $47 million specifically for former students, those who had earned some credit but left before finishing their degree or certificate.
Velma Trayham is helping aspiring young women entrepreneurs get what they need to drive success. Growing up, Velma Trayham, PhD couldn’t have fathomed she’d be making millions of dollars. The Houston, Texas native was born into poverty and often saw her family and peers struggling to make ends...
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Golden Knights-themed event at Leavitt Middle School gave students the chance to brush up on their street hockey skills. The staff at the school held the Special Olympics event on Wednesday. Megan Crier is the Student Council Advisor and says the goal was to help integrate both special and general […]
Little Rock (TB&P) — In collaboration with regional healthcare leaders, the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville is creating a program that focuses on healthcare industry challenges and possible solutions. According to a UA news release, Wednesday, the Northwest Arkansas Biodesign Sprints (NABS) program is a partnership with the university’s...
A group of Whiteford Agricultural School students performed their “Agricultural Issues” project at the highest-level recently, visiting Lansing to inform State Sen. Kevin Daley about the multi-faceted issue of Foreign Investment in Michigan Farmlands. Ava Hillard, Alaina Andrews, Ali Bauman, Shea Ruddy, Madelyn Thomas, Allison Spradling, and Isaiah...
Katy ISD is adjusting the bell schedule for the district’s elementary schools in the 2022-23 school year to account for driver shortages. Effective in August, elementary campuses will fall under one of three tiers:. Tier A: 7:50 a.m.-3 p.m. Mid-Tier: 8:10 a.m.-3:20 p.m. Tier B: 8:30 a.m.-3:40 p.m. The...
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - The Sullivan County Highway Department is hiring, this is for a part time truck driver. A class "A" CDL is required. You can pick up an application from the department. The address is 1469 East County Road 75 North. If you have any questions you can call the department. It's 812-268-5457.
As filmmaker and writer Nora Ephron said during a ’96 commencement address at Wellesley College, “Your education is a dress rehearsal for a life that is yours to lead.” If that’s the case, high school may be one of the greatest dress rehearsals of all. It’s a place where students explore their interests, dive into […]
Signs that read "Stop the Turf" can be found in yards across Ovid and Elsie, including in front of Roy Nethaway's business in downtown Ovid. Nethaway, a father of five, has spent most of his life there. He thinks there are better ways for the school district to use the money.
RICHLAND COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - The project calls for a new pre-k center in Richland County. The center is planned to be built on the same campus as the county's elementary school. Closures of elementary schools in the county in recent years have brought everyone under one roof. That has...
Ask people what they wish for, and the answers are often the same. They also tend to include material things like a new car, superhuman abilities and becoming rich.
For Gaston High School senior Ke’Sean Williams, however, the answer was much more personal.
“When I asked Ke’Sean if he (could) wish for anything in...
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Hundreds of Milwaukee Public Schools students headed to American Family Field for the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce career experience day Thursday. The Brewers hosted 300 students from seven different MPS schools at the ballpark. There, they had the chance to interact with professionals who work...
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Rutherford High School senior has been admitted into all 27 schools that he applied to. Among those include multiple Ivy League universities such as Harvard, Yale, and the University of Pennsylvania. Eighteen-year-old Jonathan Walker said he is ecstatic about his future. “That’s such a...
FALL RIVER — The Durfee High football program is hosting its first ever Hilltopper Gridiron Club youth football clinic for kids grades 5-8 this spring. The clinic runs May 23-26, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., at Durfee High School on Mac Aldrich Field on two turf fields. All players...
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Hamilton Center recently announced, it will be raising starting salaries and boosting benefits for both nurses and therapists. The CEO, Melvin Burks, says this is an important step for the organization. He says this will help prioritize the needs of locals and help them continue to serve more than a dozen communities throughout the area.
Comments / 0