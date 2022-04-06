Michael Lewis talks about his new book, new podcast season

In the second part of our exclusive interview with fantasy writer Brandon Sanderson, we get some clues about his new books, plus updates on a future Cosmere TV show and more. Sanderson, best known as the writer of the shared Cosmere universe of fantasy novels, smashed Kickstarter records earlier this month when he launched a Kickstarter for four "surprise novels" that he wrote over the COVID-19 pandemic. Yesterday, we posted the first part of a lengthy interview with Sanderson about the Kickstarter. In our second half, we dig a little deeper into the new books, plus get an update on expanding the Cosmere into other media and his future travel schedule.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 17 DAYS AGO