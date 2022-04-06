ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bucky Brooks thinks Patriots are best fit for Alabama LB Christian Harris

By Isaiah Houde
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39X8DQ_0f1J3UD700

The New England Patriots have dire needs at the cornerback, linebacker and wide receiver positions with the draft ahead.

Bill Belichick traded for DeVante Parker and has a decent crew that features Jakobi Meyers, Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor, but there’s plenty of potential No. 1 receivers in the draft. J.C. Jackson’s departure was a major hit to the secondary and he will be difficult to replace.

At linebacker, the Patriots have been looking to gain more speed and ability to cover. Georgia’s Nakobe Dean has been discussed heavily in relation to the Patriots and he would be a game-changer — but, he can very easily be drafted before the No. 21 pick.

Another option at linebacker would be Alabama’s Christian Harris. NFL Network’s Bucky Brooks explained why Harris would make sense for the Patriots.

“There’s a natural pipeline between Alabama and the New England Patriots,” Brooks said, transcribed by NESN. “We think about Christian Harris coming from a program under Nick Saban in which they’re asking their linebackers to do a lot — we’re going to a similar program in New England with Bill Belichick. The versatility, the ability to play in multiple schemes, do multiple roles on a weekly basis. When I look at Christian Harris, he offers you a lot of that kind of dynamic ability, being able to come after the passer on blitzes and also play a little bit in coverage.”

Harris is projected to go in the second round and he could potentially fall into the third round. He’s coming off a season with 80 tackles, 5.5 sacks, 11.5 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles.

Belichick drafted Mac Jones and Christian Barmore out of Alabama last year as he’s appeared to keep the pipeline going. Harris could be the next player to make an impact alongside his former teammates.

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to shocking Brett Favre allegations

Brett Favre may go down as one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history but his post-playing career is starting to fill up with scandals and unsavory developments. The latest one dropped Tuesday as a new report from Mississippi Today outlines the Green Bay Packers great’s connection to some shady dealings in state politics and drug projects.
NFL
The Spun

Seahawks Are Reportedly Meeting With Top Quarterback

After trading long-time franchise cornerstone Russell Wilson, the Seattle Seahawks have a need at quarterback and extra draft picks to find a successor. At the annual NFL meetings, head coach Pete Carroll said they’re “definitely still in the quarterback business.” While this year’s draft class doesn’t feature can’t-miss passing prospects, the Seahawks nevertheless at least appear to be entertaining the idea of using the No. 9 pick on one.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
The Spun

Saints Released Veteran Quarterback On Tuesday Morning

The New Orleans Saints‘ quarterback room became pretty crowded this offseason. With no need for three veteran quarterbacks on the roster, the organization released one on Tuesday morning. The Saints have released veteran quarterback Blake Bortles. Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, he asked to be released after the team signed...
NFL
The Spun

Former Minnesota Vikings Star Died On Tuesday

The Minnesota Vikings confirmed this afternoon that former defensive tackle Doug Sutherland passed away earlier today. He was 73. A 14th-round pick of the New Orleans Saints in 1970, Sutherland was traded to the Vikings the following year. He lasted 10 seasons in purple before finishing his career with the Seattle Seahawks in 1981.
NFL
The Spun

Bruce Arians Reveals He Reached Out To Legendary Wide Receiver

In December 2021, former NFL star wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald was asked about a potential comeback to the league. “Nothing’s changed on that front, Jim, for me,” Fitzgerald said, via the Arizona Cardinals’ official website. It was a bummer for fans to hear as they hoped to see Fitz give it one last go.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mac Jones
Person
Bucky Brooks
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Devante Parker
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Star, NFL Hall Of Famer Has Died At 76

On Thursday night, the football world mourned the loss of a Hall of Fame offensive lineman. Rayfield Wright, who starred for the Dallas Cowboys for years, passed away today after suffering from a severe seizure several days ago, according to a statement from the NFL Hall of Fame. He was 76 years old.
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

A new team just entered the Tyrann Mathieu sweepstakes

The New Orleans Saints are now facing some competition to try and land the services of star safety Tyrann Mathieu. Standout safety Tyrann Mathieu is still looking for a new home. Despite Frank Clark hoping a return to the Kansas City Chiefs will go down, that’s a long shot and other organizations are working to get him to sign.
KANSAS CITY, MO
fantasypros.com

D.K. Metcalf: Seahawks turned down Jets 10th overall pick for WR

According to Howard Eskin, the Seahawks turned down the 10th overall pick in the 2022 draft from the NY Jets in exchange for WR D.K. Metcalf. (Howard Eskin) The Seahawks have continued to claim to the media that they are not shopping WR D.K. Metcalf despite reports from several big-name reporters. According to NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler, the team would deal Metcalf for "the right price." On Monday, reporter Howard Eskin told SPORTS RADIO 94WIP that the Jets offered the 10th overall pick in exchange for the WR but were quickly turned down. Metcalf enters the final year of his contract this season but seems the team has little interest in trading him.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Alabama Lb#The New England Patriots#Nfl Network#Nesn
thecomeback.com

Odds are out for NFL teams most likely to sign Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick has increasingly been in the news as of late as he is attempting an NFL comeback five years after he last took a snap in the league. The 34-year-old has had numerous workouts that have garnered a ton of attention, first with Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett back in March, and then throwing during halftime of Michigan’s spring game.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Officially Loses Key Sponsorship For 2022 Season

The NFL is moving on from one of its most noticed sideline sponsorship brands ahead of the 2022 season. A bidding war to replace it could be on the horizon. Per the Sports Business Journal, Bose is officially out as the sideline headset provider of the NFL. Bose has held the exclusive license to coaches’ headsets for the past eight years.
NFL
FOX Sports

Falcons sign LB Evans, OL Ifedi to add to free agent class

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The budget-conscious Atlanta Falcons signed former first-round picks Rashaan Evans and offensive lineman Germain Ifedi to one-year contracts on Wednesday. bolsters the Falcons at linebacker after spending the past four seasons with the Tennessee Titans. He was the 22nd overall pick in the 2018...
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Cowboys Make Micah Parsons Decision: NFL World Reacts

For those wanting to see Micah Parsons solely in a pass-rushing role next season, we’re sorry to report that won’t be happening. Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy made it clear that Parsons will continue to operate as both a linebacker and edge defender. The Dallas Morning News said he will continue to alternate between inside linebacker and edge defender in 2022.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Detroit Sports Nation

How the Detroit Lions could land Seattle Seahawks WR DK Metcalf

With the 2022 NFL Draft coming quickly, many continue to discuss the wide receiver situation with the Detroit Lions. Sure, the Lions have improved their wide receiver room during the offseason by adding free agent D.J. Chark, but he was only signed to a 1-year deal. Because of that, it seems likely that the Lions will select a wide receiver in one of the first three rounds.
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 NFL Draft: Jags don't seem to be receiving interest for No. 1 overall pick

The Jacksonville Jaguars will be picking first overall for the second consecutive time at the end of this month. And with a franchise quarterback already on the team in Trevor Lawrence, many fans have expressed their interest in trading back to acquire more selections. However, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, that is unlikely to happen at the moment.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

94K+
Followers
141K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy