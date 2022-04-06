New police chief up to the task

March 18, 2022 - This week, the Tampa City Council confirmed the appointment for Mary O’Connor as Tampa's new police chief. The council voted 4-2 on Thursday to confirm O’Connor. Councilmembers Orlando Gudes and Bill Carlson voted no due to the lack of transparency in the election process led by Tampa Mayor Jane Castor's administration. Additional controversy has surrounded the appointment due to O'Conner's past arrest for assaulting a fellow law enforcement officer. However, O'Conner has acknowledged her past and said as chief, she aims to work alongside community members. O'Connor is a senior faculty member of the FBI’s premier leadership training program that helps develop police officers understand the importance of diversity, collaboration, social equity and trust-building, the city said in a release.

TAMPA, FL ・ 19 DAYS AGO