Governor Ivey coming to Hamilton

This is an opinion cartoon. You won’t see Gov. Ivey at any gubernatorial candidate forums or debates. It’s an election year. She’s invisible. That’s what decent poll numbers will buy an incumbent governor. The cloak of invisibility. She doesn’t have to answer tough questions or mingle on stage with the wanna-bees when she’s got that magic cloak. Ivey enjoyed the same immunity from debating four years ago, and it worked out just fine. For her. And then she raised the gas tax.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 23 DAYS AGO