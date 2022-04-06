Governor Ivey coming to Hamilton

Governor Kay Ivey will soon face challengers Tim James, Lindy Blanchard, Stacy George, and others in the upcoming Republican primary election, and a new poll shows Ivey leading her opponents by a significant margin.
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey awarded low-income households with $11.1 million in grants to help with water service costs statewide. According to a release from the governor’s office, the grants will enable community service agencies to aid with residential water services for low-income households in all 67 counties.
This is an opinion cartoon. You won’t see Gov. Ivey at any gubernatorial candidate forums or debates. It’s an election year. She’s invisible. That’s what decent poll numbers will buy an incumbent governor. The cloak of invisibility. She doesn’t have to answer tough questions or mingle on stage with the wanna-bees when she’s got that magic cloak. Ivey enjoyed the same immunity from debating four years ago, and it worked out just fine. For her. And then she raised the gas tax.
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) – On Monday, Governor Kay Ivey assigned $30 million of the State Fiscal Recovery Fund from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to create COVID recovery grants for rural hospitals. The program is an initiative of Governor Ivey and the Alabama Legislature to supply Alabama’s rural hospitals impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. […]
OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — Governor Kay Ivey came back to the Wiregrass today in celebration of businesses in Ozark. The governor took a tour of the Motobilt Facility which manufactures high-quality offroad products for jeeps and more. She also toured Brauer Aerospace, which manufactures aircraft parts and auxiliary equipment....
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - Governor Kay Ivey on Friday announced that almost $312 million in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds have been allocated to Alabama for recovery from Hurricanes Sally and Zeta, which battered the coastal areas of the state in fall 2020. The U.S. Department of Housing and...
