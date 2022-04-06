'Bridgerton' books are popular again, thanks to Netflix show

Tea time became "T-time" when singer Joe Jonas went back in time — well, sort of — to find out what it was like to be a member of Netflix's Regency-era "Bridgerton" family in a comical new ad for Tanqueray gin. Introducing himself as "Joseph Jonas the first," the singer informed audiences, "I know you might be thinking I'm a Jonas, not a Bridgerton. While that might be true, the internet has been kind enough to point out I do look like one, and I feel like I'm getting the hang of it." What follows is two minutes of hilarity, as Joe Jonas attempts to pick up the skills needed to become a Regency-era gentleman ("looking fancy, sipping on gin with pinkies up and dancing") — with some help with Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey, who plays Lord Anthony Bridgerton, and comedian Phoebe Robinson, per People.
