Unlike Google Docs, where you have to download a third-party app to be able to alter page dimensions, Google Slides gives you complete control over the width and height of each slide. These customization options are available from within the built-in settings, and allow you to make Google Slides vertical whenever you want. At the same time, if you find that you don’t have enough space to fit everything you wanted on a single slide, you can always enlarge the margins. Here’s how.

SOFTWARE ・ 13 DAYS AGO