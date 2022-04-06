ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Spencer Torkelson highlights Tigers' finalized Opening Day roster

By Originally posted on
MLB Trade Rumors
MLB Trade Rumors
 23 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KrmaA_0f1IwkxY00
Detroit Tigers infielder Spencer Torkelson is on the roster. Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

The Tigers announced a landslide of roster moves Wednesday as they set their Opening Day roster. Most notable among them is the formal selection of top prospect Spencer Torkelson’s contract. It was already known that Torkelson, the No. 1 overall pick from the 2020 draft and a consensus top-five prospect in all of baseball, would make the Opening Day roster, but his promotion to the big leagues is now official.

Detroit also selected the contracts of right-handers Drew Hutchison, Jacob Barnes and Will Vest. In a series of corresponding 40-man roster moves, Detroit designated left-hander Miguel Del Pozo for assignment and placed catcher Jake Rogers (recovering from Tommy John surgery), Spencer Turnbull (recovering from Tommy John surgery) and Jose Cisnero (strained right shoulder) on the 60-day injured list.

The Tigers also announced an additional series of placements on the 10-day injured list: lefty Andrew Chafin (groin strain), outfielder Derek Hill (hamstring strain) and righty Kyle Funkhouser (shoulder strain) are all beginning the season on the 10-day IL. Top outfield prospect Riley Greene is being placed on the minor league injured list after fracturing his foot late in spring training. The Tigers also announced that righty Elvin Rodriguez made the roster over infielder Willi Castro, and the team has assigned veteran right-handers Chase Anderson (Triple-A) and Wily Peralta (Class-A Advanced) to minor league affiliates to begin the year.

None of Hutchison, Vest or Barnes has an extensive track record of big league success, but they’ve all logged MLB action in the past and will give Detroit some bullpen depth early in the season, particularly while Cisnero sits out at least the first two months of the season mending a shoulder injury. That absence is perhaps the most surprising revelation in Wednesday’s sequence of moves. Cisnero was behind schedule to start camp and felt some discomfort in his most recent outing, but prior to Wednesday’s announcement there was no indication he’d require such a lengthy absence. It’s a notable loss for the Tigers, given the 32-year-old’s 3.45 ERA, 24 holds and four saves over the past two seasons.

Chafin, who signed a two-year, $13M contract with an opt-out after the 2022 season, will hope for a minimal absence. There’s been no indication from the club that he’s expected to require a long stay on the IL, but he’s been trending toward a 10-day placement since originally experiencing pain at the end of March. Hill has also been ailing since the final day of March, so his move to the IL doesn’t rate as much of a surprise.

As for the 29-year-old Del Pozo, he lasted the offseason on Detroit’s 40-man roster after allowing two runs on eight hits and no walks with four punchouts during a brief Detroit debut late in the 2021 campaign. He’s allowed a total of 20 runs in 18 1/3 major league innings, however, and didn’t help his cause this spring when he appeared in two games and was tagged for a combined five runs in just one inning of work. Detroit will have a week to trade him or try to pass him through outright waivers.

Veterans Anderson and Peralta will give the Tigers some pitching depth in the minors to begin the season. Anderson joined the club on a minor league deal in mid-March and allowed three earned runs on nine hits and a walk with a pair of strikeouts in five innings during camp. He’s struggled substantially in the majors across the past two seasons but from 2014-19 was a solid back-of-the-rotation arm, logging a combined 3.94 ERA in 857 innings between the D-backs and Brewers.

Peralta seems even likelier to be added to the big league roster, despite his assignment to a Class-A affiliate. The right-hander had a strong showing in Detroit last year after signing a minor league pact, pitching to a 3.07 ERA across 18 appearances (17 starts) — a total of 93 2/3 innings. But Peralta was slow to get to camp, owing to visa issues, and he’ll remain at the Tigers’ Lakeland facility, where their High-A team plays, as he builds up toward game readiness. Peralta didn’t make it to Tigers camp until this past weekend and didn’t have time to get into an official spring game, but once he’s built up he’ll be an option to join the club’s rotation or pitch in a long-relief role.

Comments / 0

Related
MLB Trade Rumors

Padres open to trading from rotation, catching depth

With a little over a week until Opening Day, the Padres still have a highly uncertain outfield mix. Michael Conforto and Brett Gardner remain available in free agency, but the Friars are an estimated $6M shy of the $230M base luxury tax threshold and are reportedly reluctant to exceed that figure.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Report: Mets, Padres discussing trade scenarios

The Mets have spent the offseason pushing full-bore towards fielding a competitive squad, but the fragility of an offseason win became clear yesterday with the news of ace Jacob deGrom being shut down for the next four weeks. The panic alarm has sounded, but the Mets are not without solutions.
MLB
The Spun

MLB Announces 3 Players Suspended For 80 Games

MLB has suspended free agents Danny Santana, José Rondón, and Richard Rodriguez for performance-enhancing drugs violations. Via The Athletic’s Britt Ghiroli, each player will receive an 80-game ban after testing positive for Boldenone, an anabolic steroid. Santana enjoyed a sudden breakout in 2019, batting .283/.324/.534 with 28...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Detroit, MI
City
Lakeland, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Detroit, MI
Sports
CBS Sports

MLB Opening Day 2022: Schedule and starting pitchers as baseball season gets underway

The opening week of Major League Baseball's 2022 season has arrived. Baseball's Opening Day is set for Thursday, when 18 of the 30 teams take play their openers. The remaining 12 teams get things going on Friday, April 8. For the first time ever, there will be a 12-team playoff field in 2022, and it is the largest postseason field ever in a full season. In theory, at least, that should mean more teams than ever realistically have a chance at winning the pennant heading into Opening Day.
MLB
The Spun

MLB Catcher Suspended 80 Games For Banned Substance

The Milwaukee Brewers will be thin at catcher for the first half of the season. Two days before the start of the MLB season, news came down that Pedro Severino was hit with an 80-game suspension for PEDs. Per MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy, “Brewers C Pedro Severino has been suspended 80...
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Pirates acquire Josh VanMeter from Diamondbacks for Listher Sosa

The Pirates and Diamondbacks announced a deal sending utilityman Josh VanMeter to Pittsburgh for minor league pitcher Listher Sosa. To clear space on the 40-man roster, Pittsburgh designated outfielder Jared Oliva for assignment. Arizona had designated VanMeter for assignment over the weekend. The 27-year-old is out of minor league option...
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Yankees to acquire David McKay from Rays

The Yankees are acquiring reliever David McKay from the Rays, report Ken Rosenthal and Lindsey Adler of the Athletic (Twitter link). The right-hander will be added to New York’s 40-man roster. It’ll be cash considerations heading back to the Rays, tweets Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. McKay, who joined...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy John
Person
Jacob Barnes
Person
Chase Anderson
Person
Drew Hutchison
Person
Riley Greene
Person
Spencer Turnbull
Person
Willi Castro
Person
Wily Peralta
Person
Kyle Funkhouser
Person
Andrew Chafin
Person
Spencer Torkelson
MLB Trade Rumors

Bobby Witt Jr. makes Royals’ Opening Day roster

The Royals will be placing Bobby Witt Jr. on their Opening Day roster, according to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman. The superstar prospect and second overall pick of the 2019 draft is set to officially begin his big league career when the Royals host the Guardians on Thursday. There was...
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Padres' Mike Clevinger to begin season on IL

Mike Clevinger is battling soreness in his right knee and is expected to begin the season on the 10-day injured list, Padres manager Bob Melvin told reporters (including Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune). Clevinger made only one appearance this spring and lasted only 1 2/3 innings. The IL...
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Yankees acquire catcher Jose Trevino from Rangers

The Rangers and Yankees have announced a trade, as catcher Jose Trevino is headed to New York in exchange for right-hander Albert Abreu and left-hander Robby Ahlstrom. The deal represents the latest shuffle in the Yankees’ catching situation after Gary Sanchez was dealt to the Twins as part of the blockbuster deal that brought Josh Donaldson, Ben Rortvedt, and (Trevino’s former Texas teammate) Isiah Kiner-Falefa to the Bronx. The initial plan seemed to be a defense-first platoon of Rortvedt and Kyle Higashioka, though Rortvedt has yet to play in any Spring Training games due to an oblique strain. With Rortvedt not expected to begin the season on the active roster, the Yankees instead now turn to a more experienced big leaguer in Trevino, who has 156 MLB games played to Rortvedt’s 39.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brewers#Minor League#Tigers#Il
MLB Trade Rumors

MLB umpires to begin announcing replay decisions

Major League Baseball announced Friday morning that beginning in the 2022 season, Major League umpires “will conduct in-park announcements during the replay review process.”. It’s an overdue update to a replay system that has often been confusing for fans viewing at home and, particularly, for fans at the the...
NFL
NBC Chicago

Dallas Keuchel White Sox' No. 5 Starter, Johnny Cueto Opens in AAA

Cueto to open in AAA, Sox map out initial rotation originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The White Sox' initial starting rotation is coming into focus leading up to Friday's Opening Day. White Sox manager Tony La Russa told reporters in Arizona on Tuesday Dallas Keuchel will slot is as...
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Twins send prospects Jose Miranda, Trevor Larnach to AAA

The Twins announced Wedesday afternoon they’ve optioned corner outfielder Trevor Larnach and infield prospect Jose Miranda to Triple-A St. Paul. Neither player will break camp with the big league club. Larnach played in just under half of Minnesota’s games as a rookie last season. The former first-rounder and top...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Promising pitching prospect Matt Brash makes Mariners' rotation

Pitching prospect Matt Brash has earned a spot in the Mariners’ rotation to begin the season, per Daniel Kramer of MLB.com. The righty had his contract selected by the club in late September of last year but never got into a game, meaning it will be his MLB debut when he finally takes the hill in the coming days.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Rangers select Charlie Culberson, Matt Bush; Matt Carpenter assigned to Triple-A

Charlie Culberson and Matt Bush have both been told they will make the Rangers’ Opening Day roster, while Matt Carpenter has been assigned to Triple-A. (Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News was among those to report the info.) The Rangers will need to make two corresponding moves to create a pair of 40-man roster spots in advance of their April 8 opener in Toronto.
DALLAS, TX
MLB Trade Rumors

Cardinals, Harrison Bader avoid arbitration with two-year extension

The Cardinals and outfielder Harrison Bader have agreed to a two-year, $10.4MM contract extension, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports (all Twitter links). The deal will cover Bader’s final two years of salary arbitration eligibility, and he’ll now receive a $1MM signing bonus upfront, and $4.7MM salaries in both 2022 and 2023. Up to $2.25MM in incentive clauses can also be earned for the 2023 season, based on plate appearances or games-played thresholds. Bader is represented by Vayner Sports.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

MLB Trade Rumors

3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
481K+
Views
ABOUT

MLBTR is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate baseball rumors. The site focuses on the hot stove – trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy