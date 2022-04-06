Tell Me The Most Frustrating Or Wildest Job Application Or Interview Experience You've Ever Had

Related
Upworthy
This company will pay you $75 for attending a job interview because 'interview is labor'
A Canadian company has announced that it'll compensate candidates who are offered a job interview, as part of its new policy. FoodShare Toronto, a food-centric nonprofit organization, said job applicants who are called for an interview would be paid $75 per interview conducted by the company. The policy went into effect on March 1. "I think employers have gotten off scot-free for far too long by expecting candidates to bear the costs of an interview," said FoodShare Toronto CEO Paul Taylor, reported CTV News Toronto. Time is money, and FoodShare wants to recognize the value of the time of candidates attending an interview. "We recognize that people sometimes have to take time off work to go for an interview. People have to commute, pay for transit or get childcare and we think employers should and should be paying for that," added Taylor. It is a recognition of the value of people's time and labor.
TikToker Notices Weird Detail on U.S. Dollar Bills That People Can’t Unsee Now
There's something inherently fun about conspiracy theories, why else would so many people get so stoked about reading into them and acting like Charlie from It's Always Sunny wigging out while creating boards that somehow tie together a bunch of seemingly unrelated global events to prove once and for all that the Freemasons are really behind PETA are who trying to pollute our minds with 5G and destroying the concept of sex and gender to make us prime for The Rapture?
SFGate
Kim Kardashian Expands Skims With First-Ever Swimwear Line: ‘You’ve Asked, We’ve Listened’
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. Kim Kardashian is no stranger to a viral moment. Just last week, a clip from the reality star’s latest interview with Variety set social media abuzz when she offered some words of advice for women in business: “Get your fucking ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days.”
Dad praised for clever ‘phone call’ audio to save women from scary Uber rides & bad dates
WOMEN all over the globe will give you the same advice for getting home safely late at night: have your keys in hand, stay under streetlights, and when in doubt, fake a phone call. To help women everywhere feel safer, one dad recorded audio of himself having a mock phone...
IN THIS ARTICLE
"Pocketing" Is Becoming a More Common Term in Dating, but What Does It Mean?
The internet is full of new trends, and while some of them are harmless or even positive, others can be pretty harmful. Sometimes, though, the internet just gives a name to something that has always existed, and that seems to be the case with pocketing, a new term that has emerged in dating circles on social media. Naturally, the emergence of the term has led some to wonder what it means.
Woman on YouTube Makes $1 Million Per Month Chewing ‘Weird’ Food on Camera
A bodybuilder-turned-YouTube star is raking in millions by snacking on brightly covered food. Naomi McRae, known as HunniBee, has been making ASMR — autonomous sensory meridian response — videos for five years on the platform, garnering over seven million followers in the process. Naomi told the Mirror she...
Does your Tinder hookup have an unsavory past? Now you can run a background check
Tinder, the online dating site, is introducing a new tool that allows would-be Romeos and Juliets to do a background check on prospective matches.
'Leave 'Em on Read': Woman Slams Hinge Match Who Only Talked About Himself
"It cannot even be called a conversation," a user commented.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MySanAntonio
This Is the Most Important Marketing Question You Will Ever Ask
T’s a hard question to answer, but you’ll need to grapple with it over and over again. Because let’s be honest: As soon as you start a business, you are competing in a world of noise. There are competitors to differentiate yourself from. Marketing channels to stand out in. Social media platforms to gain audience in. You have signed up for a non-stop marathon of gaining attention and building momentum and competing for your consumers’ precious time — and you cannot even begin to succeed in this race unless you commit to answering this question.
Family posts a very chill note to neighbors explaining why their dog is on the roof
Reddit This article originally appeared on 12.05.18. If you were taking a stroll through a quiet neighborhood and happened to catch a glance of this majestic sight, you might bat an eye. You might do a double take. If you were (somewhat understandably) concerned about this surprising roof-dog's welfare, you might even approach the homeowners to tell them, "Uh, I'm not sure if you know...but there's a...dog...on your ROOF."
PETS・
Viral Photo of 'Alien' Lobster Insect Stuns Internet: 'That's Top Tier WTF'
"There are no words to describe how uncomfortable that thing makes me," a commenter wrote, reacting to the image.
buzzfeednews.com
I Tried Setting Screentime Limits On My Social Media Apps And Here’s What I Learned
You may know the feeling. You snuggle in bed after a long day at work, school, or taking care of kiddos and decide to surf through social media “for just five minutes.” Flash-forward 30 minutes — or even hours! — later and you’re still scrolling. It’s so wrong, but it feels so right — even though you know you’ll be a more cranky, sleep-deprived version of yourself in the morning.
Tell us: have you had Covid since restrictions ended in England?
If you’ve tested positive for Covid in the three weeks since all restrictions were lifted in England, we want to hear from you. How bad was your case? Where do you think you caught it? How do you feel about ending all measures?. Share your experiences. You can get...
Woman discovers ‘mind-blowing’ real use of paper towel holder – and people are shocked they never spotted it before
YOUR paper towel holder does more than give your roll a home, and the arms on it apparently aren't just there to make it look fancy. Taking to her TikTok to share thoughts that she usually shares with friends, LeeAnn Larsen schooled viewers on something they didn't know about paper towel holders.
Fast Company
Meta is reportedly working on new features straight out of ‘Black Mirror’
In a 2016 episode of Black Mirror, Bryce Dallas Howard played a woman obsessed with her social capital. In this alternate version of reality, users give each other ratings between one and five stars, which in turn affects their socioeconomic status. What was once science fiction may be closer to...
morningbrew.com
My boss is misinterpreting a leadership book and killing our office vibe. I know because I used to live with the author.
Each week, our workplace whisperer Shane Loughnane answers a reader-submitted question about problems at work. Anything nagging at you? Ask Shane here. I love my job. But recently my boss has implemented policies that have been well-intentioned, but off-kilter. I discovered most of these ideas come from a workplace culture book he’s been reading. That would be fine, except I happen to know the author of this book (I lived with him in college) and my boss is interpreting the suggestions in a way I know the author never intended, leading to uncomfortable implementation that I think is putting our wonderful workplace culture at risk. Without coming off as “actually, I know better than you,” even though I have the “credentials” of knowing the author, how do I bring this up with him?—L.
Man reveals he learned he was denied job after he was accidentally CC’d in HR email: ‘So let’s reject him’
A man has revealed that he learned he was denied a job after the company’s human resources department accidentally copied him into an email chain.Alexander, who goes by the username @noveltygay on TikTok, joked about the incident in a video uploaded on Monday, in which he included a screenshot of the email he received from a coffee company’s hiring manager.According to the screenshot, the email read: “Well that’s interesting okay so let’s reject him…”“Yeah breakups hurt and stuff but have y’all ever been CC’d on HR emails talking about why they don’t wanna hire you?” Alexander wrote in a...
Amazon would block words like ‘ethics’, ‘fairness’, and ‘union’ from its internal messaging app
Amazon made plans to block and flag words related to unionization in an internal messaging app, a new report alleges.An automatic monitor would block a lengthy list of words including: ‘union’, ‘compensation’, ‘pay raise’, ‘bullying’, harassment’, ‘diversity’, ‘ethics’, ‘fairness’, ‘plantation’, ‘freedom’, and ‘concerned’, among others, according to the report.The aim of the program, according to Amazon higher-ups, was be to increase productivity and happiness by letting employees recognize colleagues performance with ‘Shout-Out’ posts.However, an internal document stated: “With free text, we risk people writing Shout-Outs that generate negative sentiments among the viewers and the receivers. We want to lean towards...
'He Should Leave': Internet Torn After Pizza Guy Leaves Note for Woman
"He crossed a line with the note...he shouldn't have acted like a jealous stalker," one commenter wrote.
Five Facts to Know About BeReal App
Click here to read the full article. ByteDance’s TikTok blew up in popularity during the pandemic, taking some of the attention away from Instagram, part of Meta. Now, another social media app, BeReal, is becoming the go to app at colleges around the U.S. — in a similar way to how Facebook got off the ground — and is expected to only continue to grow its following globally. Here are five facts to know about the app du jour.More from WWD2020 Holiday Gift Ideas: Google's Top Searched Beauty, Home and Tech GiftsInside the Jacquard by Google Exhibit in ParisHow "The Bachelor"...
BuzzFeed
841
Followers
896
Post
489K+
Views
ABOUT
We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.https://www.buzzfeed.com/
Comments / 0