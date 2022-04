EAST WENATCHEE — The Moses Lake High School girls fastpitch team took on Eastmont High School on April 1 and walked away with one loss and a tie. “I just think we weren’t ready to play. I don't know if we just thought we were going to waltz in there and just win and kind of not be in it mentally. But Eastmont, we knew they were going to be good, and they played well,” said Moses Lake High School head coach Mike Hofheins.

