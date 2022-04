BOSTON (CBS) — Milk cartons sent to Boston Public Schools from Garelick Farms in Franklin were contaminated with sanitizer, WBZ News has learned. The tainted milk was distributed to at least three schools in Boston – Winship Elementary, the Jackson-Mann School and the Rafael Hernandez School. Garelick Farms told WBZ-TV it received a complaint about a watery substance found in some milk that it delivered to Boston Public Schools. An inspection report issued Wednesday shows that some younger students reported to a teacher’s assistant that the milk “smelled funny” and that one carton “had a very strong smell of bleach.” Inspectors do not...

BOSTON, MA ・ 13 MINUTES AGO