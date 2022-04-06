ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, ID

'Sunday Bandit' to serve 2.5 years in prison, faces total of 6.5 years

By By LISA SMITH
Idaho State Journal
 2 days ago

The “Sunday Bandit” will spend at least two and a half years in the Idaho State Penitentiary. The man earned his moniker after breaking into homes on Sunday to steal women’s underwear.

Cody Polatis, 27, and his attorney, Trent Grant, met before Seventh District Judge Steven Boyce at the Madison County Courthouse on Monday. There Polatis pleaded guilty to indecent exposure after exposing himself to two young children last summer.

The incident is one of several criminal occurrences involving Polatis since 2014. In that time, Polatis has been charged with breaking into homes, stealing women’s underwear and the most recent charge of indecent exposure — his second.

Boyce didn’t mince words when sentencing Polatis whom he noted has repeatedly failed to control his sexual urges and has broken his probation repeatedly.

“I think you’ve demonstrated that you’re a real threat to society and this community,” Boyce said.

Polatis pleaded guilty to the most recent incident which occurred July 12, 2021 at Madison County’s Warm Slough. Madison County Deputy Prosecutor Mckinzie Cole reported that Polatis approached the children after one of their mothers went to her car for a moment.

“Mr. Polatis sought them out. He watched them, he waited until the adult walked to her car to put belongings away and then pounced on them,” she said.

Cole reported that Polatis asked the children if they wanted to play with his frog. He then exposed himself to the youth, she said.

“He is saying things to trick them,” Cole said.

The three children told the mother about Polatis, and when she approached him, he denied any wrongdoing. When police questioned him, Polatis again insisted nothing had happened. Only after being jailed did he admit to the crime, Cole said.

“(He said) ‘I exposed myself with the intention of someone else seeing it’,” Cole said.

Cole noted Polatis’ extensive criminal history. In 2014, he was arrested for trespassing. The following year he was charged him with burglary and second-degree stalking. In 2016, Polatis was convicted of indecent exposure for masturbating in the parking lot of a business. Two years later, the court charged Polatis with unlawful entry after breaking into a home and stealing underwear. In 2019, Polatis stole a vibrator from a store, Cole said.

“He’s had several diagnoses of sexual deviant behavior,” she said. “His behavior is continuing and is increasing in intensity.”

Cole said that given Polatis’ lengthy criminal record, he shouldn’t be offered probation again. She instead asked Polatis to be sentenced to a two-years fixed and four years indeterminant in prison with the court retaining jurisdiction.

“(This case) screams for something more than probation. He needs to be incarcerated longer,” Cole said.

Grant spoke, and said Polatis knew what he had done was wrong. Grant also asked that Boyce suspend Polatis’ sentence and allow him to go on probation. Grant expressed concern that should Polatis serve time on the rider program, he would be with serious sex offenders guilty of rape and child molestation.

“I’ve never seen anybody go on a rider for exhibitionism,” Grant said. “What will we be doing by putting Cody in that population? He will be with individuals who are very manipulative and very controlling and are violent individuals.”

Such individuals would negatively influence Polatis, he said.

“The community can set Cody up with some treatment focused on preventing him from becoming one of those individuals he would be with on the rider program,” Grant said.

Grant also reported that Polatis recently earned his commercial driver’s license and also can repair homes for resale.

“Employment will not be a problem,” Grant said.

Polatis expressed regret for his actions.

“I would first like to apologize to the families and the children involved, he said. “I realize it’s been something that’s affected them. What I’ve done to these little (victims) is something I get to live with the rest of my life. Even though there was no touching, it still bothers me.”

Polatis will receive 262 days credit for the time he’s spent in jail since July. He will also be required to register as a sex offender.

