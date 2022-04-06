Secy. Blinken: ‘When you see these images, you ask yourself, what if this was happening in my town?’

One of the main reasons NATO and other countries worry about getting militarily involved in the War in Ukraine is Russia’s nuclear arsenal, which Vladimir Putin has threatened to use. “This is the first time that anyone has threatened to use nuclear weapons for conquest,” says Former Estonian President Toomas Ilves. The horrible images out of Bucha “brings back memories” for so many in the region, says Ilves. The current inaction from the U.S. and NATO is sending the signal to Putin that all of this is fine. “I’m just flabbergasted by this.”April 3, 2022.

POLITICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO