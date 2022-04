With as hot as the real estate market is currently in East Texas I don't think this home for sale in Tyler is going to be on the market for long, especially after potential buyers check out the incredible pool and waterslide in the back yard. It truly looks like a summertime oasis set perfectly in East Texas. The list price for this gorgeous home in Tyler, Texas is $1.2 million dollars the photos show you why it's worth that much.

TYLER, TX ・ 24 DAYS AGO