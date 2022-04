By Justin Andrews SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) — Waves of emotion swept over Tamika Turner as she stood near the spot where her brother, 29-year-old De’vazia Turner, was gunned down in a deadly salvo of gunfire early Sunday morning that claimed five other lives and left 12 others wounded. She was still trying to make sense of her loss. UPDATE: Sacramento Police Arrest Suspect in Mass Shooting That Killed 6, Wounded 12 “They killed my brother,” she told KPIX. “I’ll probably be crying five minutes from now. I just want to make sure the world to know he was loved. Make sure that’s the...

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO