“People are saying Covid is over. From where I’m sitting, it doesn’t feel like Covid is over. Not one bit. If anything, it’s as bad as it has ever been.”These words were said to me last week by one very senior school leader – one who is normally known for his robust attitude and bullish demeanour.To put it bluntly; the Easter holidays really couldn’t have come soon enough. The government might want us to believe that we can “learn to live with Covid”, but by the end of the spring term (last Friday for most), that idea was being tested...

EDUCATION ・ 16 MINUTES AGO