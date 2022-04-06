ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brodhead, KY

KSP Looking For Rockcastle County Robbery Suspect

By Dave Begley
wtloam.com
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleKentucky State Police report Troopers got a call about a robbery at the Tobacco Barn in Brodhead....

www.wtloam.com

Comments / 0

Related
WJCL

Suspect in Savannah bank robbery captured, police say

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Police in Savannah say they've captured the man responsible for robbing a bank earlier this month. Omar Maurice Lockhart, 34, faces several charges in connection to the March 7 robbery of the Synovus Bank, on the 4000 block of Paulsen Street.
SAVANNAH, GA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Remains of woman missing since Thanksgiving found in Mississippi, officials say

Human remains found in Mississippi were of a Memphis woman who had been missing since Thanksgiving, according to authorities. Officials discovered the body of Ashley McDonald, 27, in Charleston, Mississippi, the Memphis Police Department confirmed to McClatchy News. The remains were found Feb. 11 along a gravel road in Tallahatchie...
PUBLIC SAFETY
iheart.com

Escaped Camel Kills Two Men in Tennessee

In a bizarre story out of Tennessee, a crazed camel managed to escape from a petting zoo and, in the ensuing chaos, killed two unfortunate men who came across the rampaging creature. The unfortunate incident reportedly occurred last Thursday afternoon at a location known as Shirley Farms in the community of Obion. Although the circumstances surrounding how the event began are uncertain at this time, the local sheriff's office indicated that their involvement began when they received a call about a loose camel in the area that was "attacking people."
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brodhead, KY
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
County
Rockcastle County, KY
Rockcastle County, KY
Crime & Safety
WSFA

Suspect charged in $10 Montgomery robbery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a suspect after a victim was robbed at gunpoint for just $10. According to Capt. Saba Coleman, Ray Vaughn Thomas Jr., 36, is charged with first-degree robbery. Coleman said the robbery took place around 6:30 a.m. on March 5 in the 3800...
MONTGOMERY, AL
The Independent

Stepfather did not call ambulance for boy because he was ‘panicking’, court told

A man on trial for murdering his five-year-old stepson has told a court he did not call for an ambulance or the police when he found him dead because he was “panicking”.John Cole, 40, denied lying about carrying out CPR on Logan Mwangi and said he tried to save him.The body of Logan, also known as Logan Williamson, was discovered in the River Ogmore in Pandy Park, Bridgend, close to the flat where he lived with his family, on the morning of July 31 2021.He had suffered catastrophic injuries similar to those found in victims of high-speed crashes or a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Shooting erupts at Arkansas car show leaving one dead, 24 injured

One person has been killed and 24 people were injured after gunfire erupted at a car show in southeast Arkansas. The shooting took place around 7.25pm on Saturday in Dumas, a small town about 90 miles south of Little Rock.State troopers and local police responded to reports of multiple shots being fired into a crowd outside a business in Dumas’s town centre. Arkansas State Police spokesman Bill Sadler said the crime scene stretched across the small town, which has a population of 5,000 people.Mr Sadler told USA Today on Sunday that “one suspect is in custody and a search is...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Tobacco Barn#Nike
Complex

Former Nurse Found Guilty of Criminally Negligent Homicide After Giving Patient Wrong Medication

A former nurse has been found guilty of criminally negligent homicide in. Court after giving a patient a paralyzing drug instead of a sedative. RaDonda Vaught, 37, was also found guilty of gross neglect of an impaired adult, and found not guilty of reckless homicide, after giving a patient vecuronium instead of Versed in 2017. The switch ended up being a fatal one for 75-year-old Charlene Murphey after she suffered from a brain bleed days later.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Independent

Ex-boyfriend of missing Cassie Carli sent chilling texts to her father before she was found in shallow grave

The ex-boyfriend of missing Florida mother Cassie Carli sent chilling text messages to her father before she was found buried in a “shallow grave” in Alabama, it has been revealed.Ms Carli, 37, went missing on 27 March after meeting her former boyfriend Marcus Spanevelo for a visitation with their four-year-old daughter Saylor near Navarre Beach in Florida.A major search operation lasting almost a week ended on Sunday with the police finding her body in a barn in Alabama, with identification confirmed through a distinctive tattoo, the Santa Rosa County sheriff’s office announced at a news conference.Mr Spanevelo, who has ties...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Video: Officer used stun gun on Black driver in traffic stop

A Tennessee police officer fired his stun gun at a food delivery man who had begun recording his traffic stop for speeding and asked to see the officer's supervisor, video footage shows. The man wound up facing additional charges of resisting arrest and obstruction of justice, his attorney said.Attorney Ryan Wheeler released the video at a news conference Friday, saying Delane Gordon began recording when the March 10 stop started to make him feel unsafe. Police in Collegedale, a city of some 11,000 people about 20 miles (32 kilometers) east of Chattanooga, have thus far declined to identify the...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
WTVQ

KSP investigating fatal fire in Harlan County

COLDIRON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man is dead after a fire Tuesday night in Harlan County. According to Kentucky State Police, a call about a fire came in around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday at a home on Bank Road in the Coldiron community. According to investigators, after the fire was...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
WXII 12

Greensboro police arrest suspects in bank robbery

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police arrested three people in connection to a bank robbery Wednesday afternoon. Officers were called to the Bank of America at South Elm-Eugene Street at 1:12 p.m., police said. Click video player above to watch WXII 12 News Headlines. According to police, a man and...
GREENSBORO, NC
KFVS12

KSP searching for suspect accused of credit card theft, fraud

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Troopers with Kentucky State Police (KSP), Post 1 are searching for a suspect in a case involving a stolen credit card and the fraudulent use of the card. According to KSP, the stolen credit card was used at multiple businesses in Marshall and McCracken Counties on...
PADUCAH, KY
The Independent

Family demand teens be tried as adults for dragging woman to death by her arm in carjacking

The family of a 73-year-old woman killed during a carjacking are demanding that the Louisiana teens accused of killing her are tried as adults. According to 4WWL, the four teens are facing juvenile murder charges, but the family members of Linda Frickey, who was killed in the carjacking, met with District Attorney Jason Williams to convince him to transfer the teens to state court where they could be tried as adults. “Personally, we want them all as adults. But we have to go through the justice system," Kathy Richard, Ms Frickey’s sister-in-law, told the broadcaster. “We were reassured that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Chronicle

Centralia K9 Helps Locate Robbery Suspect in Chehalis

A Centralia K9 helped Chehalis police locate a robbery suspect in Chehalis Wednesday evening. The suspect, Morganne Lynn Fultz, 23, of Chehalis, is accused of stealing a drill from a business in the 1700 block of Louisiana Avenue and elbowing a loss prevention employee in the chest while fleeing the building.
CENTRALIA, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy