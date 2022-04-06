KSP Looking For Rockcastle County Robbery Suspect

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Police in Savannah say they've captured the man responsible for robbing a bank earlier this month. Omar Maurice Lockhart, 34, faces several charges in connection to the March 7 robbery of the Synovus Bank, on the 4000 block of Paulsen Street.
Human remains found in Mississippi were of a Memphis woman who had been missing since Thanksgiving, according to authorities. Officials discovered the body of Ashley McDonald, 27, in Charleston, Mississippi, the Memphis Police Department confirmed to McClatchy News. The remains were found Feb. 11 along a gravel road in Tallahatchie...
In a bizarre story out of Tennessee, a crazed camel managed to escape from a petting zoo and, in the ensuing chaos, killed two unfortunate men who came across the rampaging creature. The unfortunate incident reportedly occurred last Thursday afternoon at a location known as Shirley Farms in the community of Obion. Although the circumstances surrounding how the event began are uncertain at this time, the local sheriff's office indicated that their involvement began when they received a call about a loose camel in the area that was "attacking people."
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a suspect after a victim was robbed at gunpoint for just $10. According to Capt. Saba Coleman, Ray Vaughn Thomas Jr., 36, is charged with first-degree robbery. Coleman said the robbery took place around 6:30 a.m. on March 5 in the 3800...
A man on trial for murdering his five-year-old stepson has told a court he did not call for an ambulance or the police when he found him dead because he was “panicking”.John Cole, 40, denied lying about carrying out CPR on Logan Mwangi and said he tried to save him.The body of Logan, also known as Logan Williamson, was discovered in the River Ogmore in Pandy Park, Bridgend, close to the flat where he lived with his family, on the morning of July 31 2021.He had suffered catastrophic injuries similar to those found in victims of high-speed crashes or a...
Nine days after Ronnie and Beverly Baker were last seen in their RV while driving through Nevada, the missing Indiana woman was found alive on Tuesday. Although family members say Beverly is "doing okay," her husband has died. Ronnie, 72, and Beverly, 69, were located in a "remote mountain area...
One person has been killed and 24 people were injured after gunfire erupted at a car show in southeast Arkansas. The shooting took place around 7.25pm on Saturday in Dumas, a small town about 90 miles south of Little Rock.State troopers and local police responded to reports of multiple shots being fired into a crowd outside a business in Dumas’s town centre. Arkansas State Police spokesman Bill Sadler said the crime scene stretched across the small town, which has a population of 5,000 people.Mr Sadler told USA Today on Sunday that “one suspect is in custody and a search is...
A former nurse has been found guilty of criminally negligent homicide in. Court after giving a patient a paralyzing drug instead of a sedative. RaDonda Vaught, 37, was also found guilty of gross neglect of an impaired adult, and found not guilty of reckless homicide, after giving a patient vecuronium instead of Versed in 2017. The switch ended up being a fatal one for 75-year-old Charlene Murphey after she suffered from a brain bleed days later.
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WRAL) - A man suspected of robbing several banks in North Carolina and South Carolina died Friday after a crash on Interstate 95 in Nash County. On Saturday afternoon, Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone held a news conference to discuss the deputy chase involving bank robbery suspect Thomas Lester Ketelsen.
The ex-boyfriend of missing Florida mother Cassie Carli sent chilling text messages to her father before she was found buried in a “shallow grave” in Alabama, it has been revealed.Ms Carli, 37, went missing on 27 March after meeting her former boyfriend Marcus Spanevelo for a visitation with their four-year-old daughter Saylor near Navarre Beach in Florida.A major search operation lasting almost a week ended on Sunday with the police finding her body in a barn in Alabama, with identification confirmed through a distinctive tattoo, the Santa Rosa County sheriff’s office announced at a news conference.Mr Spanevelo, who has ties...
A Tennessee mother is behind bars after her three-year-old son accidentally shot and killed himself Sunday. Tinesha Jackson left the home to buy some food at the time of the shooting. The toddler was left at home under the care of his uncle---who had fallen asleep on the couch.
A Tennessee police officer fired his stun gun at a food delivery man who had begun recording his traffic stop for speeding and asked to see the officer's supervisor, video footage shows. The man wound up facing additional charges of resisting arrest and obstruction of justice, his attorney said.Attorney Ryan Wheeler released the video at a news conference Friday, saying Delane Gordon began recording when the March 10 stop started to make him feel unsafe. Police in Collegedale, a city of some 11,000 people about 20 miles (32 kilometers) east of Chattanooga, have thus far declined to identify the...
COLDIRON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man is dead after a fire Tuesday night in Harlan County. According to Kentucky State Police, a call about a fire came in around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday at a home on Bank Road in the Coldiron community. According to investigators, after the fire was...
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police arrested three people in connection to a bank robbery Wednesday afternoon. Officers were called to the Bank of America at South Elm-Eugene Street at 1:12 p.m., police said. Click video player above to watch WXII 12 News Headlines. According to police, a man and...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — New details were released about a shooting involving a Louisville Metro police officer that wounded a suspect not far from Churchill Downs. The shooting was reported just before 4 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Clara Avenue. That's in the Taylor Berry neighborhood just blocks away from the racetrack.
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Troopers with Kentucky State Police (KSP), Post 1 are searching for a suspect in a case involving a stolen credit card and the fraudulent use of the card. According to KSP, the stolen credit card was used at multiple businesses in Marshall and McCracken Counties on...
The family of a 73-year-old woman killed during a carjacking are demanding that the Louisiana teens accused of killing her are tried as adults. According to 4WWL, the four teens are facing juvenile murder charges, but the family members of Linda Frickey, who was killed in the carjacking, met with District Attorney Jason Williams to convince him to transfer the teens to state court where they could be tried as adults. “Personally, we want them all as adults. But we have to go through the justice system," Kathy Richard, Ms Frickey’s sister-in-law, told the broadcaster. “We were reassured that...
A Centralia K9 helped Chehalis police locate a robbery suspect in Chehalis Wednesday evening. The suspect, Morganne Lynn Fultz, 23, of Chehalis, is accused of stealing a drill from a business in the 1700 block of Louisiana Avenue and elbowing a loss prevention employee in the chest while fleeing the building.
Tammy Sytch was reportedly involved in a major car crash. TMZ reports Tammy Sytch (known as Sunny) allegedly caused a car crash in which a 75-year-old man died. The police suspect she was under the influence of booze at the time of the wreck. A blood sample was taken, though the results of that test are still pending.
Comments / 0