The headline of this article may seem like something salacious to draw attention. I will admit that it is, but it also happens to be true and it was done safely. On Saturday night, I went to the first-ever DARK Match that was put on by Sioux River Sportsmen's Club in Canton. For the record, I am also the match director for the club. It was a United States Practical Shooting Association (USPSA) match that consisted of four stages of shooting and moving, or both at the same time, that tested competitors to shoot the most points per second with the added twist of it being dark outside.

CANTON, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO