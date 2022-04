South Carolina’s Destanni Henderson knocked down 3-of-6 3-pointers and finished with 26 points. Meanwhile, national player of the year Aliyah Boston added 11 points and 16 rebounds as South Carolina toppled Connecticut, 64-49, in the women’s basketball national championship game. The win represented the second championship in program history for the Gamecocks. It also signals the start of the offseason, which means it’s time to look at the first projections for an early top 25 for next season. ESPN’s Charlie Creme released his way-too-early top 25 rankings and Iowa checked in at No. 6. The Hawkeyes return Naismith Trophy finalist Caitlin Clark. Clark...

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO