As a kid, in our family, Easter traditions included a new outfit, new shoes, church, an Easter Egg hunt, and a big leg of lamb dinner, (which my younger sister despised). During the Easter egg hunt, our mom would keep an eagle eye on us saying "I want to make sure you find them all!" Later, when we discovered the Easter Bunny's secret, we realized the reason she followed us around the house like a drone was that she had forgotten where some of the eggs had been hidden.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 8 DAYS AGO