Fred Ridley on Dude Perfect video: 'It accomplished what we wanted to'

By Brentley Romine
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAUGUSTA, Ga. – Admittedly, Fred Ridley had never heard of Dude Perfect. "My first reaction was, who are these guys?" said the Augusta National Golf Club chairman. "But it was something that I got comfortable with very quickly." When Ridley heard that the social-media creators were interested in...

ClutchPoints

Phil Mickelson’s shocking Masters decision, revealed

The 2022 Masters are just a day away, with excitement building, mainly around the arrival of star golfer Tiger Woods, who plans to participate. Woods’ presence is huge for the sport, as he is easily one of the most recognizable athletes in the world. However, the absence of another one of golf’s stars, Phil Mickelson, is notable as well. Mickelson ruffled feathers with his comments about the rival Saudi-backed Super Golf League, prompting the six-time major champion to step away from the sport indefinitely after a lengthy apology. Many speculated about Mickelson’s status for the 2022 Masters, though it was announced in late-March that he would not be participating. On Wednesday, Augusta National Golf Club chairman Fred Ridley announced a shocking decision made by Mickelson on his Masters status, as reported by ESPN.
GOLF
WRDW-TV

‘We did not disinvite Phil Mickelson,’ Augusta National says

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Phil Mickelson was not disinvited to the Masters, Augusta National Golf Club Chairman Fred Ridley said at a news conference Wednesday. The news conference was for Ridley’s wide-ranging State of the Masters presentation, and a reporter asked a question about Mickelson, who won’t be participating in this year’s tournament.
WRDW-TV

Why Augusta National allowed Dude Perfect video at Amen Corner

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The chairman of Augusta National Golf Club shared the rationale behind allowing a very unconventional video. The “All Star Sports Battle at the Masters” features golfer Bryson DeChambeau and the Dude Perfect trick-shot troupe using frisbees, baseball bats, pool cues and and an array of other non-golf equipment to play Amen Corner. The only rule: Each piece of equipment could only be used once.
Reuters

Bryson DeChambeau: Phil Mickelson has ‘gone dark,’ no contact

Bryson DeChambeau was asked Monday at Augusta National Golf Club if he had been in touch with Phil Mickelson since fallout from comments he made about a potential league to rival the PGA Tour. "I've tried to reach out, but he's gone dark," DeChambeau said. "There's no contact." Mickelson is...
Golf Digest

A missing Masters delicacy, a new Augusta National harsh critic, and the end of a fun (and dangerous) LPGA tradition

Welcome to another edition of The Grind where we didn’t think we could be any more excited for this year’s Masters, and then, well, Tiger Woods showed up. And no, not just for the sushi feast Hideki Matsuyama promises to serve at the Champions Dinner. Just look at this hype video Augusta National put together from his nine holes after arriving on Sunday:
People

What Is the Masters Champions Dinner? What to Know About the Iconic Golf Tournament's Tradition

The 2022 Masters Tournament kicks off this week at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, along with a series of time-honored traditions. In addition to its green jackets, Par-3 contest and honorary opening tee shots, one such beloved tradition is the Masters Champions Dinner, an exclusive event taking place the Tuesday of Masters week, hosted by the tournament's reigning champion.
BBC

Masters: Bryson DeChambeau 80% fit for Augusta National tilt

Venue: Augusta National Golf Club, Georgia Date: 7-10 April. Coverage: Listen to commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live; follow live text on the BBC Sport website and app; watch highlights on BBC Two and online. Bryson DeChambeau will play in this week's Masters after ignoring the advice of his doctor...
Golf Digest

Masters 2022: No one has ever been more pumped for another player’s Champions Dinner than Jordan Spieth is for Hideki Matsuyama’s

As hard as it may be to believe, the story du jour at Augusta National wasn’t confirmation that Tiger Woods, a little over a year after nearly losing his life and leg in a car accident, would play in the 2022 Masters (probably, maybe). It was Wagyu beef. A5 Wagyu beef to be specific, the crown jewel of Hideki Matsuyama’s Champions Dinner menu unveiled Tuesday morning.
Golf Channel

Jon Rahm: Only Justin Thomas gets the good Tiger Woods advice

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Jon Rahm has gleaned some significant advice about Augusta National over the years from a few of his elders, most notably Phil Mickelson and Jose Maria Olazabal. Tiger Woods? Not so much. “I think there's only one man in this field that hears advice from Tiger...
Golf Channel

How Johnny Goodman beating Bobby Jones led to Augusta National as we know it

For years, Johnny Goodman was known as “the boy who beat Bobby Jones.”. That unlikely outcome may have impacted the creation of Augusta National Golf Club. In 1929, during the onset of the Depression, Jones and his business partner, Clifford Roberts, were in the early planning stages of building a golf course “that would be a tribute to Jones,” according to historian David Owen. “They hadn’t yet found the property in Augusta, Georgia, but they were moving forward.”
Golf.com

Masters 2022: Augusta National course map, layout

Few courses are more iconic and exclusive than Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., home of the Masters. The club opened in 1933 and hosted its first Masters in 1934. In the years since it’s seen several changes, including the lengthening of holes, adding (and removing) trees, rebuilding greens and more. (Oh, and there’s also that time the course hosted cows during World War II.)
