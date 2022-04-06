About half of us can’t give the names these people.

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. New York is full of legends, and Coach seems determined to put all of them on sweaters. The label's spring 2022 collection features a collaboration with Zabar's, an iconic Upper West Side purveyor of bagels and lox since the 1930s — you can try them on Goldbelly if you're not in the area, but you should really visit the shop if you are. Now that it's (almost) actually spring, the pieces I started salivating over in September are finally up on Coach's website. And by some sort of miracle, the Coach Zabar's sweater is still available as of this writing in most sizes, including mine.

